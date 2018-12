She is truly one hell of an inspiration particularly for those who want to stay fit. Image Source: Instagram

At the age of 45, Bollywood actress Malaika Arora still looks stunning. Wherever she goes she makes the heads turn. Her stunning appearances both on and off screen makes us go crazy. She has got a sexy figure and she is extremely fit. Her Instagram feeds are loaded with her workout videos. Recently, the super-fit actress is rumoured to be dating actor Arjun Kapoor. She is truly one hell of an inspiration particularly for those who want to stay fit.

Obviously, Malaika’s perfectly sexy legs, flat belly, toned body, and hot looks are a result of her disciplined lifestyle and rigorous workout regime. The gorgeous actress, the model, VJ and TV presenter is an absolute fitness enthusiast. And thus, have a look into her diet and workout sessions.

Malaika’s workout regime:

Her workout consists of various exercises which include weight training, cardio, yoga, Pilates, etc.

Malaika starts her workout with a 20-minute cardio session every day. Cardio exercises are great for burning fat, boosting metabolism.

The super-fit actress does Yoga and Pilates for about 30 minutes to 1 hour to keep herself in the best shape of her body the other three days of a week.

She doesn’t believe in dieting!

In a book titled ‘Gorgeous: Eat Well, Look Great’ compiled by International Shvetha Jaishankar, Malaika was quoted as saying “I don’t believe in any of the fad diets I read and hear about. I just follow simple principles when it comes to my diet.”

Malaika avoids foods that are high in calories and loves eating homemade food. She keeps herself well-hydrated throughout the day with water, fruit or vegetable juices, coconut water. She has a light dinner and avoids carbs at night. And here’s a daily meal sample of the actress.

Early morning: She begins her day with warm lemon and honey water, followed by a litre of detox water about 30 minutes after lemon water.

Breakfast: One bowl of fresh mixed fruits, idli or upma or poha or multigrain toast with egg whites.

Snack: One glass of fresh vegetable juice, 2 brown bread toasts and egg whites.

Lunch: Her lunch comprised of brown rice or rotis with vegetables and sprout salad, chicken or fish.

Evening Snack: One peanut butter sandwich.

Post Workout: One banana and protein shake.

Dinner: She has an early dinner, which consists of a bowl of soup with salad and steamed veggies.