Malaika Arora’s Chinese exercise routine inspires fans: Can it help burn body fat in 10 minutes?

Malaika Arora's Chinese exercise routine: Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast, Malaika Arora, has again sparked a conversation over the easy and accessible fitness programs. The 52-year-old recently posted a brief exercise regimen on social media that she calls Chinese exercise and says that only 10 minutes a day is enough to perform the exercises, which will replace your whole medicine cabinet.

In a recent post shared on Instagram, Malaika Arora could be seen doing rhythmic movements that include lifting the arms to the top, raising the toes to the top and moving the body to the left and right. Her caption states that the exercise is a part of Chinese culture that is regarded as 'the key to healthy longevity'. She further notes that the routine could be used to get the energy circulating in the body and to aid other body organs like the stomach, liver, pancreas and even the intestines.

The 52-year-old actor went ahead to say that blood sugar levels can become normal and dietary problems can be reduced with more practice. She explained that the routine was among the most efficient and quickest means of burning body fat, which the followers should include in their daily routine. She captioned her post, "Did you know this is one of the fastest and most effective ways to burn body fat?"

Displaying text on the 19-second video reads, "Just 10 minutes of this Chinese exercise replaces your entire medicine cabinet. The Chinese call this the key to healthy longevity. On the first day, it restores energy flow to the stomach, liver, pancreas and intestine meridians. Digestive issues vanish and blood sugar normalises."

Malaika Arora, who has a long-standing reputation for propagating yoga and mindful movement, frequently posts bits of her workout on social media. The home-based exercises that are both short and low-impact, which her latest post has indicated, are a developing trend.

Benefits of Malaika Arora's Chinese exercise routine

Internet users note that the routine is similar to the movements found in the old Chinese traditions like Tai Chi and Qigong. These prehistoric mind-body practices consist of slow and controlled movements mixed with breathing and mindfulness, and are meant to increase overall well-being. People of all ages can practice this type of exercise as it is easy and appropriate for all fitness levels. They are also aimed at enhancing circulation, flexibility and balance instead of overworking the body.

"Tai Chi and Qigong have been shown to promote relaxation and decrease sympathetic output. Relaxation interventions are known to reduce clinical somatic symptoms and to benefit anxiety, depression, blood pressure and recovery from immune-mediated diseases," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains. "Tai Chi and Qigong have been shown to improve immune function and vaccine-response, to increase blood levels of endorphins and baroreflex sensitivity, as well as to reduce levels of inflammatory markers (C-reactive protein [CRP]), adrenocorticotropic hormone, and cortisol."

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.