Malaika Arora Shares Yoga Asana To Help Increase Lung Capacity: Check Out The Video

Lung capacity is the total amount of air that our lungs can hold. The capacity of the lungs to hold the air decreases as we age, but there are ways using which one can keep the lungs strong enough to not let the capacity go down.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is not only famous for her acting skills, but also for her inspirational yoga and exercises posts. The 48-year-old model never fails to leave her fans in awe. She is one of those fitness enthusiasts on social media who has been keeping her fans motivated to practice yoga asanas since the COVID pandemic has begun. In a recent video, the actress has shown the breathing exercises that one can practice in order to increase the capacity of the lungs. At a time when the world is dealing with the deadly COVID virus, which damages the lungs to a great extent, this one yoga asana can be helpful to fight the odds of the virus effectively.

In an Instagram reel, Malaika Arora shared a deep breathing challenge that helps strengthen your diaphragm, an important muscle that enables you to breathe. In the video, the actress can be seen talking about how one can do the yoga asana. She also urged her fans to participate in the deep breathing challenge which checks your lung capacity, one has to sit in a comfortable position and inhale deeply and hold their breath for as long as they can and then exhale. Haven't checked the video yet? Take a look at it HERE:

What Is Lung Capacity?

The yoga asana, Malaika Arora has talked about in the video as a posture that enhances the lung capacity of an individual. But what exactly is it? According to experts, lung capacity is the total amount of air that our lungs can hold. The capacity of the lungs to hold the air decreases as we age, but there are ways using which one can keep the lungs strong enough to not let the capacity go down. Experts also say that a reduction in lung capacity and functioning can increase due to several health conditions such as severe lung disorder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), all these health conditions can lead to difficulty in breathing and shortness of breath.

Yoga Asanas For The Lungs

As discussed above there are some yoga asanas that can help increase the capacity of the lungs. Some of those are:

Kapalbhati Pranayama

To do this yoga asana, one needs to sit with a straight spine and let all the air from your lungs go empty. Now, take a short breath using one nostril and exhale slowly as you pull your navel towards your spine using the other nostrils. The exhalation has to be short and quick.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana, also known as the Cobra pose is another great exercise for the lungs. This yoga asana can help to open the heart and the lungs, and therefore help in breathing better. Experts say that Bhujangasana is also considered therapeutic for asthma, which is another respiratory disease.

Some of the other yoga asanas are: Matsyasana (Fish Pose), Dhanurasana (Bow Pose), Sukhasana (Cross-Legged Sitting Pose), Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist), Trikonasana (Triangle Pose), Chakrasana (Wheel Pose), and Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose).

