A lot of you look up to celebrities for their workout routines to lose weight and get back into shape. Celebrity fitness mantras are always a hot topic among fitness enthusiasts. And, when it comes to inspirational celebrity figures Malaika Arora is always on the top of the list. Malaika has been constantly sharing a lot of workout videos, yoga asanas on her social media account, this time the actress shared her three favourite yoga asanas for body toning. Taking to Instagram, she posted a reel for her Malaika's Move of the Week series. Malaika shared three yoga poses to motivate her fans and also said that these are her favourite go-to poses. Haven't checked the video yet?

In the video post, the actress wrote: "Hope you all had a great weekend! This week we have, not 1, not 2, but 3 #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek that are one of my personal favourite go-to poses! These poses holistically work on your overall body and helps in toning the body with consistent practice…."

See it here:

In the video, Malaika Arora can be seen doing the Vrikshasana, Naukasana and Utkatasana. Have you ever tried any of these yoga asanas? If not then check out the benefits of these asanas.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

This Yoga asana helps to bring balance to your mind and body. It makes your legs stronger and is a great hip opener.

How to do Vriksha-asana?

1. Stand erect. Keep a distance of one foot between the legs.

2. Balance firmly on your left leg and lift your right leg.

3. Now, place your right foot against the inside of your left thigh.

4. Join your palms in prayer at your chest level.

5. Hold the position while breathing deeply.

6. Lower your arms to chest level and then separate your palms.

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Another personal favourite asanas of Malaika Arora is the Naukasana. This yoga pose is excellent to burn stubborn fat around the belly and is a great practice to strengthen hip flexors and back muscles.

How to do Nauka-asana?

1. First lie down flat on your yoga mat. Keep your feet together and your arms on the sides.

2. Now, keep your arms straight and your fingers outstretched towards your toes.

3. Start Inhaling and as you exhale, lift your chest and feet off the ground, stretching your arms towards your feet.

4. Hold the position for some time and then slowly go back to the initial position.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

The third go-to-asanas of the actress is the Chair Pose or Utkatasana. This asana is extremely helpful in strengthening the calves, back, and hip flexors. It also helps with stimulating the heart and abdominal organs.

How to do Utkat-asana?

1. Stand straight with your feet together and knees together.

2. Now, bend your knees and fold forward.

3. Bend your knees more deeply and walk your hands beside your feet.

4. Slowly squeeze both legs, keep looking forward, tone your pelvic muscles and stretch your arms straight out in front of you.

5. Hold this position for some time. Now release slowly and go back to the initial position.

