Malaika Arora Performs Danda Yoga In New Instagram Post: Check Amazing Benefits of This Intense Routine

In a recent Instagram post, Bollywood's fittest queen Malaika Arora shared why performing Danda Yoga is good for her health. Take a look at the post.

Bollywood's fittest actress Malaika Arora has once again left her fans in awe with her motivational workout video. In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a video in which she can be seen performing yoga stretches using a 'danda'. In the video, Malaika Arora can be seen stretching and squatting as she holds a stick as a prop. She used the danda to support her arm muscles and practiced squats and stretching her body out to the side. Haven't checked the video yet? Take a look.

Malaika Arora's Yoga Routine

Here is a glimpse of Malaika Arora's 'Danda Yoga' session. The actress captioned the post - "Good morning everyone, I'm back with a fantastic Monday workout. This time with a prop. ❤️ Danda yoga is one of my favourite forms of yoga..."

Danda Yoga Benefits

In the post, Malaika Arora shared some important information about the benefits of performing danda yoga. Here is what she said:

It's a fabulous workout to reduce belly fat, especially the around your waist. It gives a great stretch to the muscles of the arms and legs and spine. It relaxes the body thoroughly. It enhances your workout and gives you a welcomed break.

"This week, try adding a prop to your workout, something as simple as a bottle of water or a towel," Arora further wrote.

Wokrout Routine of Malaika Arora

The actress has shared several motivational workout videos for her fans in the past. Here are some of the best ones from her Instagram gallery:

Trying to burn belly fat, but not able to? Take cues from Malaika Arora.

The yoga clip went viral in no time. If you are also a fitness enthusiast and loves to perform different forms of yoga asanas to stay fit, share your workout routine with us in the comment section below.