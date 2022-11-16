Bollywood's fittest actress Malaika Arora has once again left her fans in awe with her motivational workout video. In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a video in which she can be seen performing yoga stretches using a 'danda'. In the video, Malaika Arora can be seen stretching and squatting as she holds a stick as a prop. She used the danda to support her arm muscles and practiced squats and stretching her body out to the side. Haven't checked the video yet? Take a look.
Malaika Arora's Yoga Routine
Here is a glimpse of Malaika Arora's 'Danda Yoga' session. The actress captioned the post - "Good morning everyone, I'm back with a fantastic Monday workout. This time with a prop. ❤️ Danda yoga is one of my favourite forms of yoga..."
The yoga clip went viral in no time. If you are also a fitness enthusiast and loves to perform different forms of yoga asanas to stay fit, share your workout routine with us in the comment section below.