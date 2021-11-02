Malaika Arora Doles Out Major Motivation With Natrajasana Pose

Malaika Arora Doles Out Major Motivation With Natrajasana Pose

Are you looking for some fitness motivation? Here is Malaika Arora giving us fitness goals by doing this Natrajasana Pose in her latest post.

Malaika Arora, dubbed the "Indian J-Lo" by her fans, is known for following all of the rules when it comes to her fitness. Her fantastic body is the result of a combination of food and workouts. Every now and then, Malaika shares glimpses of her yoga and fitness routine with her fans to motivate them. She even shares the benefits of the particular pose she shares on social media and how to perform it.

Recently, Malaika posted another video of herself absorbed in a yoga pose on Monday. This time, she went with Natrajasana, a yoga pose. Malaika can be seen in the photo balancing her full body on one leg while acing the Natrajasana pose, clad in a white sports bra and tattered denim gym shorts.

Check Out The Post Right Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

TRENDING NOW

Sharing the benefits of this particular asana, she shared, "Namaste Everyone! This week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheweek is Natrajasana (Lord of the Dance Pose). This is a balancing pose that helps stretch your entire body and improves focus. It is considered to be a great asana for increasing metabolism and losing weight. It also helps better your digestion."

Malaika also shared the steps on how to do Natrajasana, check it out:

Stand-up straight with legs together

Lift your left foot backwards and shift your body weight on the right leg

Try to hold your left ankle with your left hand

Extend your right arm straight in front

Look front and maintain the balance

Hold for a few breaths and release

Repeat on the other side

Benefits Of Natrajasana

Here are some of the benefits of Natrajasana you should know about:

You may like to read

This asana strengthens your chest, ankles, hips, and legs as you practise it This asana helps you lose weight by increasing your metabolism It provides a fantastic stretch for your groyne, abdominal organs, and thighs Your posture is better, and your balance is better It aids in the digestion of food You have a better sense of focus and are less stressed. This asana helps to relax your mind Your body's flexibility improves Your hip flexors have been stretched

Some Other Posts Of Malaika To Inspire You

Inspiring her fans to make yoga a part of her daily regimen, check out Malaika Arora giving some major fitspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Also known as Trikoasana, Triangle Pose offers many health benefits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Check out Malaika acing the Vrikshasana pose in this post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

RECOMMENDED STORIES