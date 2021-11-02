Malaika Arora Doles Out Major Motivation With Natrajasana Pose

Malaika Arora, dubbed the "Indian J-Lo" by her fans, is known for following all of the rules when it comes to her fitness. Her fantastic body is the result of a combination of food and workouts. Every now and then, Malaika shares glimpses of her yoga and fitness routine with her fans to motivate them. She even shares the benefits of the particular pose she shares on social media and how to perform it.
Recently, Malaika posted another video of herself absorbed in a yoga pose on Monday. This time, she went with Natrajasana, a yoga pose. Malaika can be seen in the photo balancing her full body on one leg while acing the Natrajasana pose, clad in a white sports bra and tattered denim gym shorts.
Sharing the benefits of this particular asana, she shared, "Namaste Everyone! This week's #MalaikasMoveOfTheweek is Natrajasana (Lord of the Dance Pose). This is a balancing pose that helps stretch your entire body and improves focus. It is considered to be a great asana for increasing metabolism and losing weight. It also helps better your digestion."
Malaika also shared the steps on how to do Natrajasana, check it out:
Stand-up straight with legs together
Lift your left foot backwards and shift your body weight on the right leg
Try to hold your left ankle with your left hand
Extend your right arm straight in front
Look front and maintain the balance
Hold for a few breaths and release
Repeat on the other side
Benefits Of Natrajasana
Here are some of the benefits of Natrajasana you should know about:
You may like to read
This asana strengthens your chest, ankles, hips, and legs as you practise it
This asana helps you lose weight by increasing your metabolism
It provides a fantastic stretch for your groyne, abdominal organs, and thighs
Your posture is better, and your balance is better
It aids in the digestion of food
You have a better sense of focus and are less stressed. This asana helps to relax your mind
Your body's flexibility improves
Your hip flexors have been stretched
Some Other Posts Of Malaika To Inspire You
Inspiring her fans to make yoga a part of her daily regimen, check out Malaika Arora giving some major fitspiration.