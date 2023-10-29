Making Small Dietary Swaps Can Improve Diet Quality

Make these small swaps in your diet and see the drastic change.

The food we eat has a huge impact on our body, hence making a correct choice is equally imperative. making dietary changes may look like a task but some simple food swaps can do wonders for your health. A new study, co-authored by a Tulane University researcher and published in Nature Food, emphasizes the potential for small dietary changes to reduce carbon emissions and improve diet quality. The study was co-authored by researchers from Stanford University and Harvard University, in addition to Tulane University. Making simple substitutions like switching from beef to chicken or opting for plant-based milk over cow's milk can decrease the average American's food-related carbon footprint by 35%.

Here Are Some Important Points To Note!

If you make some significant changes to your diet, it can enhance the diet quality by 4-10%. The small swaps you make can promote climate-friendly eating habits that will also help the environment. Food production accounts for a significant portion of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions, with beef production being a major contributor. The study also clears the misconception that reducing dietary carbon emissions requires major lifestyle changes, instead this is not the case. Even small changes like choosing a chicken burrito over a beef burrito or selecting plant-based milk can have a substantial impact. Children are equally affected by the small swaps. Switching children to plant-based milk can have a meaningful impact on the carbon footprint and help establish positive habits early. The study wasn't initially focused on identifying healthy alternatives but found that replacing high-carbon foods led to significant improvements in diet healthiness. The study demonstrates that making just one ingredient swap can yield meaningful changes in both climate outcomes and diet healthiness. There's an overlap between sustainable and healthy diets, showing that small dietary changes can be a win-win solution.

Substitution Approach Used By The Research

The study analyzed diet data from over 7,700 Americans and identified commonly consumed high-impact foods that could be replaced with nutritionally similar, lower-emission options. Substitutes were sought to be as similar as possible, like swapping a beef burger for a turkey burger. The largest reductions in emissions were observed in mixed dishes such as burritos and pasta, where it's easy to substitute lower-impact proteins for beef.