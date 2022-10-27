Making Dance An Alternative To Your Conventional Fitness Practices? See The Benefits

Dance is one such form of exercise that can give you fitness and pleasure at the same time

Some will engage your core muscles, some might engage the glutes. Most dances effectively make use of hand and leg muscles.

Dance has always been a part of human culture and celebration. But interestingly, many have started taking it as a form of workout that can be an alternative to other forms of exercise such as jogging, walking, gymming, or yoga. A thing that makes dance a more favorable form of exercise is that the movement is enjoyable and feels more exciting than other fitness regimes.

Dance can be a good way to stay fit and can be suitable for people of all ages. It is known to improve one's muscle tone, strength, and endurance. The dance usually combines the benefits of aerobics and weight-bearing exercise. It is believed that a 30-minute of dance class can burn up to 130-250 calories, the same as jogging.

How dance targets the body

The kind of dance form you choose will decide which parts of the body will it target. Fast-moving dance styles like hip-hop are more intense than other slower counterparts. However, all the dance forms will use some part of the body or other. Some will engage your core muscles, some might engage the glutes. Most dances effectively make use of hand and leg muscles. In addition to that, dance-inspired movements also boost body flexibility and provide natural cardio by boosting heart health. Dance also helps the body with better control and coordination.

TRENDING NOW

What to ask yourself while choosing a dance form?

All dance forms won't similarly affect the body. Hence a lot of thinking has to go when deciding on a certain type. For instance, Aerobic dance makes use of large muscle groups, is rhythmic and can be continuously practised for at least 10 minutes. The following are some questions you must ask yourself when choosing a dance form as an alternative to physical exercise-

Are you looking for something that improves your fitness dance can be both energetic and artistic Is your intention to improve flexibility and coordination Do you prefer fast or slow dancing Which part of your body should the dance target Do you wish to join a group or take private sessions?

Health benefits of dance

Dance is one such form of exercise that can give you fitness and pleasure at the same time. Music distracts you from the struggle involved in the steps and the rhythmic movement makes it interesting. The following are some health benefits of dance-

Good heart health Stronger muscles Stronger bones Better coordination Improved memory Reduced stress More energy Good mood.

RECOMMENDED STORIES