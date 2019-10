Weight loss apps are basically software that can help you keep track of your food intake and level of exercise. These are useful because it can help you stay on course and also make informed choices regarding your diet and exercises. It goes a long way in keeping you motivated. You can easily download one of these softwares on to your smartphone and tablets. incredibly useful. And, the best thing is that they are incredibly easy to us.

Today, the market is flush with weight loss apps and you can search around for one that is best for your purpose. Some people use these apps to keep track of their weight, calorie intake and exercise habits. Others try it out for guidance on how to make healthy choices that can aid them in their weight loss and fitness journey. Some of these apps come with online community supports. Most use certain tools to document your progress.

Let us take a look at a few of these weight loss apps.

MyFitnessPal

This is a popular one. MyFitnessPal helps you keep a track on your calorie intake. It has a tool that helps you with calorie counting. This app will calculate your daily calorie needs. You have to log what you eat during the whole day from a nutrition database of over 5 million kinds of foods. Then this app will give a breakdown of the calories and nutrients that you ate during the day based on this information. It also generates a pie chart that shows your total fat, carb and protein consumption during the day. It comes with a barcode scanner. This makes it easy for you to log information of packaged foods. It also helps you out with some healthy recipes for weight watchers.

Fitbit

This keeps track of your exercise habits. It comes with a wearable activity tracker which will help you to keep track of your physical activity. It records the number of steps, miles and stairs tackled during a day along with your heart rate. This app will also help you keep count of your food and water intake. It also records your sleep habits and weight loss goals. This app also offer community support and you can connect with friends and family via this. And the best part is that you get awards for milestones. It is easy to use but expensive.

FatSecret

With this app, you can log your food intake, monitor your weight and connect with other people too. This also has a chat feature. It has a comprehensive nutrition database with many restaurant and supermarket foods. It tracks your calorie intake every day and gives you your monthly calorie averages. It is a free app. All you have to do is just sign up.

Cron-O-Meter

This app will help you track your nutrition, fitness and health data. It comes with an extensive calorie-counting feature along with a database of over 50,000 different foods. It has a tracker that can count over 60 different nutrients. This app also has a ‘Snapshot’ section where you can upload photographs of yourself. It can also keep track of biometric data like cholesterol levels and blood pressure. This is a user-friendly app and is reasonably priced.