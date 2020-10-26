The festive season is already here and it means a lot of sweets and hearty food. But for those who are suffering from chronic health conditions, such as diabetes and obesity, festivals may seem like rubbing salt into the wound because eating sweets and fried food is a big ‘no-no’ for them. Desserts will remain desserts and cannot be completely healthy. But if you want a healthier version of them, try these three diabetic-friendly sugar-free sweets that you can easily make at home and enjoy this festive season with your family and friends (do maintain social distancing and basic norms of a pandemic). Also Read - 4 ways to overcome your sugar cravings during lockdown

These days low sugar sweets and desserts are easily available in many sweet shops and bakeries. But if you are a diabetic, it is always better to avoid them and instead make them at home. To make healthier versions of those mouth-watering sweets, all you need is a wise and smart selection of ingredients. Let’s dive in. Also Read - Saif Ali khan’s no-sugar diet can work wonders for your health

Ingredient swaps you can make:

1. Use low-fat milk or skimmed milk instead of regular milk. Also Read - Artificial sweeteners are toxic for your gut, says joint study

2. Use butter made from low-fat milk.

3. Replace regular sugar with ingredients like jaggery, dates, and figs.

4. Avoid using artificial sweeteners.

In any case, festivals are for indulging! Here are some healthy bites that you can enjoy without any guilt.

Grilled Almond Barfi

With just three easily available pantry ingredients, you can make this awesome healthy and diabetic-friendly festive treat at home. All you need to do is to choose the perfect sugar alternative. Here we would suggest you use some joggers or dates.

How to make it:

Take a bowl and put 3-4 tablespoons of freshly crushed almonds. Add some homemade khoya kheer (make sure to use skimmed milk while making this khoya). Add some dates paste (you can make this at home using mortar and pistol or a mixer grinder. De-seed the dates and soak them overnight. Grind them into a fine paste the next morning). Mix all the ingredients well and place them in a grilling tray and tadaaaaa!!!! your healthy and diabetic-friendly bites are ready.

Apple-Pumpkin Halwa

Any Indian pageant is incomplete without indulging in a gooey halwa. This festive season, make your halwa with a pinch of healthy touch. Here too let’s use some coconut jaggery as an alternative to the sugar.

How to make it:

Take a bowl and add some mashed pumpkin and sautéed apple (freshly cooked, avoid canned or preserved ingredients). Add a tablespoon of coconut jaggery powder and top it with wealthy dry fruits that are sufficient to fill your mouth with natural and healthy sweetness.

Date- Nuts Laddoo

Festivals are incomplete without laddoos. But for the ones with diabetes, it is like poison. But don’t feel bad! Here we have the perfect diabetic-friendly laddoos that you can try if you are craving some of those round shaped treats. Again, make sure to not use sugar in this, instead use dates, desiccated coconut, and plenty of dry fruits like almonds, cashews, walnuts, and pistachios.

How to make it:

Take a bowl and add some dates paste and freshly grounded nuts (you can use mix nuts or nuts of your choice). Mix everything well. Now shape the mixture in a round shape and top each one of them with some dry fruits.

You can also try Lauki ka kheer (do use skimmed milk to make this recipe), Quinoa firni (use dry fruits and not sugar), you can also make broken wheat and falx seeds laddoos. Going absolutely off sugar might sound tough, but these sugar-free bites would be your healthy savior to curb those cravings for sweets! Try these recipes and follow the one and only tips – avoid sugar, instead use dry fruits. Also, let us know your favorite sugar-free recipes in the comments section below. Always remember – ‘Moderation is the key to enjoy good health’.