Maha Shivratri is an auspicious festival that will be celebrated on March 11, 2021. It is one of the greatest and most pious Hindu festivals celebrated around the world. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the God of Destruction. It is believed that Shivratri is the convergence of the masculine (Shiva) and the feminine (Shakti) energies that balance the world. On this auspicious day, devotees observe a fast that they break between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi tithi.

Fasting has been part of the Indian culture for ages but over the years, it has gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts as well. Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal, Founder of Arooshi's Nutrylife says, "Fasting has always been practised in our Indian culture for ages either for religious reasons, revival or for cleansing the system from toxins. Fasting is, therefore, a willful refrainment from food or beverages for some period of time to give the digestive system the rest that it desires." For someone who is observing a fast on Shivaratri or is accustomed to fast once a week should keep certain things in mind. Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Stay Hydrated While Fasting

You can meet your daily fluid need through food but while fasting, you can get dehydrated. You should keep yourself hydrated to prevent this outcome. Vaibhav R. Mishra, MD, Ownlife Care Private Limited, who has been an advocate of fitness for a long time says that even if a person is fasting, they "should stay hydrated by drinking at least 9-10 glasses of water."

Don’t Stay Hungry For a Long Time

Nutritionist Arooshi says, “long hours of fasting should not be appreciated.” There are several who opt for ‘nirjala’ vrat i.e. where people consume no water or food throughout the day. But doing that isn’t necessary as no many can pull off this tough form of fasting, hence devotees should eat something in between, which brings us to the next point.

Eat Light Food Items

It can be tempting to eat a huge meal after a period of restriction but refrain from it as it can be harmful to your body. “One should consume light food items if they are facing too much trouble fasting. Fruits are allowed during Shivratri fast, so they can consume fresh fruit juice whenever they can” says Mishra.

Keep Exercise Mild

Some people who maintain their regular exercise regimen while fasting should be careful. Aggarwal recommends “avoiding any type of intensive working while fasting and this should be taken seriously.” If you are fasting, it is best to keep any exercise to low intensity. You can do walking, mild yoga, gentle stretching, or housework, but it is important to take a rest. Also, avoid exercising if you feel unwell. Overstressing your body can lead to trouble and cause health complications.