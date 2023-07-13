Lowering Bad Cholesterol And 7 Other Amazing Health Benefits of Pomace Olive Oil

Amazing Health Benefits Of Pomace Olive Oil: Keep your cholesterol levels in check with this delicious edible oil.

Amidst a growing focus on personal health, the demand for olive oil as a kitchen staple has increased. It's versatility and potential health benefits have made it a popular choice for individuals aiming to incorporate healthier ingredients into their meals. Consequently, olive oil is now being employed for various culinary purposes, extending beyond its traditional applications. With various olive oil options available, such as extra virgin, extra-light, and olive pomace oil, individuals now have more choices that could potentially suit their specific needs and preferences. Whether it involves drizzling extra virgin olive oil over a fresh salad, using extra-light olive oil to saut vegetables, or opting for olive pomace oil for everyday Indian cooking, the potential uses of olive oil have expanded.

In this article, we will explore the goodness of Olive Pomace Oil and its various health benefits. To help us with all the facts and details, we have with us Dietitian Shreya, Clinical Nutritionist (Additionally a Nutrition Consultant to Modi Naturals). Scroll down to read what the doctor has to say.

Why is Olive Pomace Oil Important and Its Impact on Health

This change in olive oil consumption patterns underscores the growing awareness of its potential health benefits and individuals' willingness to adapt their cooking practices in order to prioritise their well-being. By embracing these shifts and incorporating olive oil into their everyday cooking routines, individuals could potentially take proactive steps towards maintaining a healthier lifestyle

Best suited for Indian Cooking

Olive Pomace oil is a great option for cooking Indian dishes. Whether you're making traditional recipes or regional cuisines, olive pomace oil works quite well. And here's why:

Neutral Taste: Olive pomace oil has a neutral flavour that suits all Indian dishes, allowing the authentic flavours of the food to shine through. High-Smoke Point: It has a high smoke point, making it suitable for high-heat cooking methods like frying, saut ing, and deep-frying without losing its nutritional value. Lighter & Healthier: Another great thing about Olive Pomace oil is that it has low absorption, making it a healthier choice for cooking. Plus, it's an affordable option since you will end up using smaller quantities.

Health Benefits are in abundance

Here's what every kitchen should stock up on Pomace Olive Oil:

Fatty Acids: Olive pomace oil is rich in essential fatty acids such as monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), also found in avocado and certain nuts, which promote heart health and improve overall well-being. Potential to Lower Cholesterol and Improve Metabolism: The MUFA content in olive pomace oil could potentially help to lower "bad" LDL cholesterol and increase "good" HDL cholesterol levels. It also improves metabolism, contributing to a more proactive lifestyle Antioxidants: Olive pomace oil contains antioxidants, such as polyphenols, which combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. This promotes heart health and helps prevent various lifestyle diseases. Vitamins: Olive pomace oil when enriched with vitamins such as A,D,E,K during its manufacturing process, tends to offer additional health benefits: Vitamin A: Supports healthy eyesight. Vitamin D: Essential for strong bones, teeth, and immune function. Vitamin E: Promotes healthy skin, and hair, and protects against oxidative damage. Vitamin K: Aids in the speedy healing of wounds

So, when you are looking for cooking oil that is versatile, well-suited for all types of cooking, is healthier, and performs well at high temperatures, olive pomace oil is the way to go.

