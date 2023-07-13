Lowering Bad Cholesterol And 7 Other Amazing Health Benefits of Pomace Olive Oil

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Amidst a growing focus on personal health, the demand for olive oil as a kitchen staple has increased. It's versatility and potential health benefits have made it a popular choice for individuals aiming to incorporate healthier ingredients into their meals. Consequently, olive oil is now being employed for various culinary purposes, extending beyond its traditional applications. With various olive oil options available, such as extra virgin, extra-light, and olive pomace oil, individuals now have more choices that could potentially suit their specific needs and preferences. Whether it involves drizzling extra virgin olive oil over a fresh salad, using extra-light olive oil to saut vegetables, or opting for olive pomace oil for everyday Indian cooking, the potential uses of olive oil have expanded.
In this article, we will explore the goodness of Olive Pomace Oil and its various health benefits. To help us with all the facts and details, we have with us Dietitian Shreya, Clinical Nutritionist (Additionally a Nutrition Consultant to Modi Naturals). Scroll down to read what the doctor has to say.
This change in olive oil consumption patterns underscores the growing awareness of its potential health benefits and individuals' willingness to adapt their cooking practices in order to prioritise their well-being. By embracing these shifts and incorporating olive oil into their everyday cooking routines, individuals could potentially take proactive steps towards maintaining a healthier lifestyle
Olive Pomace oil is a great option for cooking Indian dishes. Whether you're making traditional recipes or regional cuisines, olive pomace oil works quite well. And here's why:
Here's what every kitchen should stock up on Pomace Olive Oil:
So, when you are looking for cooking oil that is versatile, well-suited for all types of cooking, is healthier, and performs well at high temperatures, olive pomace oil is the way to go.
