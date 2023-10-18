Lose 10 Kgs in 1 Month With This Indian Weight Loss Diet

Lose 10 Kgs in 1 Month With This Indian Weight Loss Diet

This diet can help you shed 10 kilos in just 30 days. However, make sure to add exercise in your daily routine for better results.

Trying to lose weight but not able to? It can be hard to shed kilos just by hitting the gym. Why? Workout alone is not enough to lose weight, diet is equally important for achieving this goal. What makes your body gain weight? Poor diet and lifestyle habits contribute to the formation and accumulation of visceral fats in the body.

Belly fat is a type of visceral fat that accumulates around the abdominal organs. It is a significant risk factor for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and many other chronic illnesses. This is one of the reasons why you should aim for weight loss.

Indian Diet To Lose 10 Kgs In 30 Days

While you may want to know how to get rid of this fat percentage quickly, the truth is there is no quick fix for losing belly fat. However, a healthy diet and regular exercise can help you reach your weight loss goals easily, or can at least contribute to the whole process. Here is a sample of the Indian weight loss diet which has been verified by top dieticians for acting well for those who want to lose weight in one month.

TRENDING NOW

Breakfast

Option 1: Oats with berries and nuts

Option 2: Idli or dosa with sambar and chutney

Option 3: Poha with vegetables and yogurt

Lunch

Option 1: Brown rice with dal and vegetables

Option 2: Chapati with chicken or fish curry and vegetables

Option 3: Quinoa salad with vegetables and feta cheese

Snacks

You must add seasonal fresh fruits

Fresh vegetables such as carrots, and cucumbers.

A handful of nuts

No-flavour added yogurt

Dinner

Option 1: Khichdi with vegetables and yogurt

Option 2: Grilled fish with roasted vegetables

Option 3: Tofu curry with brown rice

Other Weight Loss Tips

Apart from following a healthy and well-balanced diet, it is also important to follow a good exercise routine, when you are trying to lose weight. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise for the days in a week.

Here are some additional tips that you can follow during this one-month period:

Eat Plenty of Fiber

Add a lot of fiber to your diet that can keep your stomach full and help you stay away from junky cravings. Good sources of fiber include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

You may like to read

Say Goodbye To Processed Foods

Make sure to not indulge yourself in processed foods which are a great source of unhealthy fats, sugar, and salt. These foods can contribute to weight gain, especially around the midsection.

Add Enough Protein To Your Diet

Protein plays an important role in your weight loss diet. Adding enough protein to your diet when trying to lose weight helps in building and maintaining lean muscle mass. Lean muscle mass helps to burn calories and boost metabolism.

Manage Your Stress Well

Stress management is important when you are trying to lose weight. Stress can lead to the production of the hormone cortisol, which can promote weight gain around the midsection. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as exercise, yoga, and meditation.

Disclaimer: All the tips to lose weight mentioned above are verified by dieticians. However, it is always advisable to make changes to your diet and daily routine only after consulting a doctor or an expert.

RECOMMENDED STORIES