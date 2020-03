Do you want to grow muscles without gaining extra fat? Yes, we are talking about lean muscle growth. If you’re not working out to get huge, but to build strength and lean muscle, this article is for you.

Don’t worry, you can still work hard at the gym without becoming a hulk. The formula is that your workout routine should have cardio and weightlifting in equal parts. By doing so, you’ll burn more fat and simultaneously build muscle without getting too beefed up. Don’t know how to balance these two fitness categories? We are here to help you. Below are a few exercises, cardio as well as weight based — that can promote lean muscle.

Stationary bike workout

Fitness experts recommend following the below steps while performing this workout. The complete l workout will take about 20 minutes

Begin with a four-minute warm-up ride on low resistance.

Ride as fast as possible for 40 seconds. Slowly pedal for another 20-second for recovery. Repeat 10 times.

Again, ride as fast as possible for 20 seconds, then rest for 10. Repeat six times.

Ride slowly for three minutes on low resistance to cool down.

Rowing machine workout

With this 20-minute exercise, you can build arm muscles while slimming your gut. Follow these steps

Start with a warm-up row on a low resistance. Do it for five for three minutes.

Raise the resistance to level 10. Row as hard and as fast as you can for 30 seconds.

Keep the resistance high. Grab the handle and row for 60 seconds at a moderate pace. Repeat seven times

Now, alternate between rowing for 15 seconds at a fast pace and 15 seconds at a slow pace. Continue this for seven minutes.

Row slowly to cool down for three minutes.

Static kettlebell lunge

Kettlebell Lunges are an excellent exercise for developing strong legs and buttocks. Static kettlebell lunge is specifically good for building lean muscle in your legs.

Alligator plank

This move is very effective for building a strong yet lean upper body and core. It will help sculpt your abs, back, shoulders, and triceps.

Alternating chest punches

You just need a resistance band to complete this fast-paced, muscle-building workout. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take one foot forward and the other back. Loop your resistance band around a bar or doorknob behind you. Then punch right and left. Do 100 times on each side.