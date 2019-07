Tinsel town heartthrob Katrina Kaif is doesn’t need an introduction. She has mesmerized us with her svelte body and dancing skills. Recently seen in the movie ‘Bharat’, this talented actress is known as one of the most fitness conscious celebrities of Bollywood. Katrina’s workout pictures and videos on her social media handles give us a glimpse of her commitment towards fitness and her fitness levels. Recently, she took to Instagram to post a picture of herself sporting her favourite fitness wear. Katrina is not only looking absolutely hot in the picture, but also fit and fabulous.

Katrina Kaif has been training with Yasmin Karachiwala, the famous fitness trainer, has many Bollywood heavyweight in her clientele. She has been quoted saying, “Katrina is one of the most interesting people to work with because she expects a new workout every time she walks into the gym. The workout should meet what her goals are, it should meet her fitness levels and it should meet strengthening the parts that are weak.”

Through some of her interviews, Karachiwala has given us a sneak peak into Katrina’s workout regime. This is what it is like. Katrina exercises for 1-3 hours every day. She does a mix of squats, push-ups, and lunges to be strong and improve her agility. Her workout regime also involves Pilates and Yoga. Both these forms of exercise keep her body toned. Apart from these, Katrina also has cardio, weight training and functional training in her routine. She practises to strengthen her core muscles and keep her abs in perfect shape.

Here, we tell you about the benefits of each of the workouts that Katrina loves doing. These will give you ‘fitspiration’ for sure!

FUNCTIONAL TRAINING

It basically involves different types of exercises that mimic the movements of our day-to-day physical tasks. Functional training is done for strength building to improve the way you do your daily activities. Some of the exercises that are included under functional training include single leg dumbbell row, kettlebell Turkish get up, overhead warm-up with dumbbells, kettlebell snatch, etc. Here, we tell you about three major functional training exercises that Katrina does.

Squats

These are a lower body exercises that you can do with or without added resistance. These exercises mainly focus on the thighs and your glutes. Also, they help building your leg muscles and improve muscle mass. Performing squats is considered good for the whole body. If you are looking for exercises to make your joints stronger, squats are just perfect for you. They give you an impressive physique keeping your metabolism high. This way, they help you burn more and more calories and keeping your weight under control. Squats tone your body, improve your posture, body balance and enhance your blood circulation in body.

Push-ups

These are fast and effective exercises done with the purpose of building upper body strength. They focus on your triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. By engaging the abdominal area, they also strengthen your lower back and core muscles. Push ups are quite easy to do as well. When you perform them, almost all the major body muscles get engaged and your functional strength increases. You can perform them to improve your posture and preventing lower back injury. Also, they are good for your cardiovascular health. Push-ups help your heart muscles to supply oxygen-rich blood to the entire muscle tissue.

Lunges

These exercises are easy to learn and are incredibly safe to do. They do not require any equipment and give you a plethora of health benefits. Lunges help you strengthen your lower body and increase core strength. They also firm up your muscle tissues and help you get the perfect buttocks. If performed in the right manner, lunges can help you achieve proper body balance and coordination as well. They can boost your metabolism and help you lose weight effectively. You can opt for lunges in case you want to make your hips flexible and spine pain-free.

PILATES

This form of exercise involves a series of exercises inspired by yoga, ballet, and calisthenics. They are known to stretch all your major body muscles in a balanced fashion. They improve your strength, flexibility, balance, and body awareness. In case you want to improve muscular and postural strength, Pilates are just perfect for you. These exercises stabilize your spine, prevent musculoskeletal injuries, improve concentration, and help in stress management and relaxation.

CARDIO EXERCISES

Also known as aerobic exercises, cardio exercises, as the name suggests, are good for your heart health. They involve continuous movements of large muscles in your arms, legs and hips. These movements increase your heart rate and the amount of oxygen in the blood making you feel energetic. If you are looking for enough motivation to indulge yourself in these exercises, you have reached the right place. Cardio exercises strengthen your heart and muscles. Also, they help in burning more calories, controlling your appetite, and sleeping better. Additionally, they keep your blood pressure under control and prevents diabetes.

WEIGHT TRAINING

Also known as strength training, weight training does not only increase your capacity to do physical work but also to perform daily work efficiently. Also, it improves your bone density keeping the risk of developing osteoporosis at bay. You can opt for weight training to have a fat-free muscle mass and increase the strength of your connective tissues, and tendons. Weight training is beneficial for the overall fitness of a person and can be performed by people of any age. However, you should start under the guidance of a certified fitness trainer.