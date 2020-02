High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is known for burning maximum calories in a minimum amount of time.

Winter will leave us soon, but those extra kilos you have put on during the festival season won’t go easily. If you’re looking for the most efficient ways to get in shape before the summer kicks in, try high-intensity interval training.

High-intensity interval training, or HIIT, is known for burning maximum calories in a minimum amount of time. It can burn 25 to 30 percent more calories than resistance training, cycling, and treadmill running, according to researchers.

In addition, HIIT helps you build strength, improve heart health, lower blood pressure, and even increase your metabolism and calorie burn post-exercise (also known as EPOC). And the best thing about this workout is that you don’t need any equipment to do it. That means you can easily do it at home. Now, try these HIIT workouts to reap the above benefits and get ready for summer.

Burpee Interval Workout

You need to complete the following circuit four times. Take rest for 1 minute after the burpees in each round.

Pullups: As many as possible in 30 seconds

Jumping Jacks: 60 reps

Burpees: 20 reps

Jump Rope Interval Workout

Here also you must complete the following circuit four times. Rest 1 minute after jumping rope in each round.

Mountain Climbers: 45 reps

Pushups: 20-30 reps

Front Plank: 1 min.

Jump Rope: 1 min.

Resistance Band Finisher

Complete the set four times, resting 1 minute after the curls in each round.

Jump Rope for 1 min.

Dips Reps: 12-15 reps

High Knees: 30 reps each knee

Curls with Resistance Bands: 20 reps

Lower-Body Interval Workout

Complete the set four times, resting 1 minute after the calf raises in each round.

Sprint: 30 sec.

Squat Jumps: 45 sec.

Lunges: 20 reps each leg

Calf Raises: 50 reps

Abs Interval Workout

Like all the above workouts, you should complete this set four times. Take rest for 1 minute after the half-burpees in each round.

Crunches: 50 reps

Bicycle Crunches: 1 min.

Situps: 15 reps

Hanging Knee Raises: 15 reps

Oblique Crunches: 20 reps (each side)

Half Burpees: 20 sec.