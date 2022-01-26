Looking For Fitness Inspiration? Rohit Sharma's Amazing Body Transformation Will Inspire You To Sweat It Out

Rohit Sharma's fitness transformation is nothing short of inspiring for those trying to lose weight. If you are too are struggling with it, here is some fitspiration for you.

India's newly appointed limited-overs captain, Rohit Sharma, is working hard to be fit in time for the home white-ball series against West Indies scheduled for next month. India's newly appointed white-ball captain has been concerned about his fitness. Without a doubt, Rohit is a unique talent and possibly the best limited-overs batsman in the world, but injuries have hampered his cricketing career on numerous occasions. Due to an injury, he was unable to travel to South Africa, which proved costly as India lost the Test series and was thrashed in the ODIs.

But Rohit is all set to take the charge and he has proved it right by being fitter than ever.

Rohit Sharma's Remarkable Fitness Transformation

Fans will be ecstatic to see Rohit looking fitter and leaner. Rohit appears to have lost a significant amount of weight, which should aid his agility and mobility on the field. If you look at his prior photos, you'll notice that he had a paunch that is missing in this one. "Good training day with Bruski," he captioned a photo of himself and Tanmay Misha on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma is strictly adhering to the National Cricket Academy's training schedule. Rohit Sharma's fitness, at 34, will be crucial for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the 50-over World Cup 2023.

According to BCCI policy, all players must undergo mandatory fitness testing at the NCA before receiving a 'fit to play' certificate. The strain on Rohit's hamstring and knee has been bothering him for some time. As a result, NCA professionals recommended that you lose weight.

Some Necessary Rules You Should Follow To Lose Weight

Don't think of a diet as something you need to do for the short term, but make it more of a permanent change in your lifestyle Working out helps you burn calories and fat by boosting your metabolism. Those aiming to lose weight, on the other hand, are renowned for overestimating the calories they burn and underestimating their calorie intake. Keep at it, and don't be too much into this rule. Strength and interval training are the true exercise heroes, but cardio gets all the credit. They aid in the development of lean muscle, which boosts your metabolism and calorie-burning capacity. Make the right choices when it comes to food, including:

Limit non-nutritious foods such as sugar, honey, syrups, pastries, cakes, cookies and sweetened and alcoholic drinks.

Cut back on high-fat foods

Eat more poultry or fish

Use more low-fat or non-fat dairy products

Avoid snacks that are high in fat

Do not eat fried foods

Use less butter and refined oil in foods

Eat more fruit and vegetables, whole grains, etc.

Include more balanced meals

Watch portion sizes and include a variety of foods

Eat only when you are hungry and stop when you feel full

Load up on protein-rich foods

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking 8-10 glasses of water every day

