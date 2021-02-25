Many adults who are above 65 years are finding it difficult to walk two blocks or climb a flight of stairs. Mobility disability is a common problem among older adults and a key contributor to their loss of independence. Not just physically, but mobility issues can also affect their mental and emotional health as well as quality of life. Most public health guidelines recommend a 150-minute of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week. But people age 65 and older may not be able to meet this physical activity levels to preserve their mobility. Doing even light-intensity physical activity, like shopping or a casual walk, may help protect mobility in older women – suggests a new study. Also Read - Walking improves creativity: 5 other reasons to pull up your socks

The study was done by researchers from Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Sciences at UC San Diego and published in the February online issue of JAMA Network Open. Women who spent the most amount of time doing light-intensity activities were 46 percent less likely to experience loss of mobility during a six-year period, it said.

While performing light-intensity physical activity reduced risk of mobility disability in women with and without obesity, women with a body mass index (BMI) of less than 30 had the strongest benefit.

All movement, not just moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, counts when it comes to preserving mobility, noted senior author Andrea LaCroix, Ph.D., MPH, Distinguished Professor and chief of the Division of Epidemiology at Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.

With age, it may become more difficult to perform moderate-to-vigorous physical activity. These findings suggest that public health recommendations should put more focus on the importance of light physical activity to improve the health and well-being of older women, asserted co-author John Bellettiere, Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.

This will may help women maintain mobility and independence as they age, he added.

Safe and effective exercises to improve mobility in older adults

While one cannot prevent the natural aging process that can make older adults more prone to injuries and joint problems, inactive lifestyle can increase your risk of physical and mental health issues like obesity, heart disease and depression. Exercise, even light-intensity physical activity, along with a few lifestyle modifications can help seniors improve mobility and stay more socially active. Various studies support the role of regular physical activity in preserving muscle performance, promoting mobility, and reducing fall risk. Specially, physical activities that combine balance and coordination, stretching, strength training and cardio are especially may be beneficial for older adults.

Here are some safe and effective exercises seniors can opt for:

Walking/hiking

Yoga

Tai chi

Ballroom dancing

Swimming

Cycling

Light jogging

But before starting any exercise, make sure to consult a physician first to ensure the activity is safe for you. Also, you should skip warm-up and stretching before any workout to prevent injuries and get the maximum benefits. Plus, make sure to wear appropriate shoes and comfortable clothing while exercising.