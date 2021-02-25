Many adults who are above 65 years are finding it difficult to walk two blocks or climb a flight of stairs. Mobility disability is a common problem among older adults and a key contributor to their loss of independence. Not just physically but mobility issues can also affect their mental and emotional health as well as quality of life. Most public health guidelines recommend a 150-minute of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per week. But people age 65 and older may not be able to meet this physical activity levels to preserve their mobility. Doing even light-intensity physical activity like shopping or