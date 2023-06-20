How To Uplift Your Mood In The Morning? Expert Has To Say This

The lifestyle coach claims that the feeling of helping someone selflessly is “priceless.” (Credits: Instagram)

Spending your time in nature or indulging yourself in your hobbies help a lot in uplift your mood in the morning.

Not every morning we wake up feeling all energetic and cheerful. We all have at least once in our life felt that emptiness in our chest. And yet we all are unsure what caused it. During that phase, we struggle to give it a proper tag. Is it sadness? Boredom? Or "am I depressed?" If you have asked yourself these questions then you are not alone. Renowned holistic lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho claims that the reason behind such feelings could be ongoing in your life. Not only this but he also claimed that there are ways through which you can overcome such feelings. Luke dropped a video, along with a lengthy caption, elaborating his tips.

Luke Coutinho begins his video by saying, "Maybe you woke up this morning feeling low, unworthy, feeling sad. There is too much going on in your life. Or sometimes you just feel empty. How can you overcome this?" Luke, in his caption, claims that the steps like doing meditation, spending your time in nature or indulging yourself in your hobbies help a lot. But there is one thing that outshines it all and that is serving others. Luke wrote, "While there are fixes that work like meditating, spending time in nature, or finding hobbies." Luke added, "One powerful way to boost your vibe is to serve others. Yeah, you heard me right."

Continuing further, Luke Coutinho elaborates on how this trick works. Luke compares serving others with "a happiness jackpot" that can't be bought with money. The lifestyle coach claims that the feeling of helping someone selflessly is "priceless." And it isn't dependent on person to person. Luke said, "Giving back is where it's at. It's like a happiness jackpot that money can't buy. When you selflessly help someone without expecting anything in return, that feeling is priceless. And guess what? It's deep down in every single one of us." And in a bit to do that you do not necessarily have to be rich or own a degree. We all know that anyone can make a difference. Luke said, "You don't need a fancy degree or a fat wallet to make a difference. Anyone can do it! Give your time, lend a hand, flash a smile, or support those who need it most. Some of the happiest people on this planet swear by giving back. Try it out!"

He concludes his post by questioning all that when was the last time we helped someone without having an intention behind it.

