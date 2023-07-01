Let's Focus On Eating Clean: A Guide To Healthy And Wholesome Nutrition

As we celebrate Doctor's Day this year, it's essential to remember nutrition's important role in our overall health and well-being. Eating a clean diet is one of the best things we can do for our bodies, and it can help us prevent a variety of chronic diseases, improve our mood and energy levels, and boost our immune system. Eating clean is crucial for our health as it prevents chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. It improves mood, energy levels, focus, and concentration. A clean diet boosts the immune system, aiding in fighting off infections and diseases. Moreover, it provides essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants that our bodies need to function correctly.
If you're new to eating clean, making minor changes to your diet can be helpful. Here are a few tips by Dr P R Krishnaswamy, Scientific Council Member, Superfoods Valley:
Emphasize whole, unprocessed foods: Consume natural and minimally processed foods.
Limit processed and refined foods: Minimize your intake of processed foods that often contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives. Examples include fast food, sugary snacks, processed meats, and refined grains. Opt for healthier alternatives and cook your meals from scratch whenever possible.
Choose lean protein sources: Incorporate lean protein sources such as poultry, fish, tofu, legumes, and low-fat dairy products into your meals. Protein supports a healthy immune system and maintains muscle mass.