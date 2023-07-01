Sign In
Let's Focus On Eating Clean: A Guide To Healthy And Wholesome Nutrition

By making gradual and sustainable changes to your diet, you can achieve healthy and wholesome nutrition that supports your well-being.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : July 1, 2023 4:54 PM IST

As we celebrate Doctor's Day this year, it's essential to remember nutrition's important role in our overall health and well-being. Eating a clean diet is one of the best things we can do for our bodies, and it can help us prevent a variety of chronic diseases, improve our mood and energy levels, and boost our immune system. Eating clean is crucial for our health as it prevents chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. It improves mood, energy levels, focus, and concentration. A clean diet boosts the immune system, aiding in fighting off infections and diseases. Moreover, it provides essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants that our bodies need to function correctly.

If you're new to eating clean, making minor changes to your diet can be helpful. Here are a few tips by Dr P R Krishnaswamy, Scientific Council Member, Superfoods Valley:

  • Emphasize whole, unprocessed foods: Consume natural and minimally processed foods.
  • Limit processed and refined foods: Minimize your intake of processed foods that often contain added sugars, unhealthy fats, and artificial additives. Examples include fast food, sugary snacks, processed meats, and refined grains. Opt for healthier alternatives and cook your meals from scratch whenever possible.
  • Choose lean protein sources: Incorporate lean protein sources such as poultry, fish, tofu, legumes, and low-fat dairy products into your meals. Protein supports a healthy immune system and maintains muscle mass.
  • Reduce added sugars: Avoid sugary drinks, sweets, and processed snacks. Instead, satisfy your sweet tooth with natural sugars found in fruits or opt for healthier sweeteners like stevia or honey in moderation.

  • Prioritize hydration: Limit your consumption of sugary beverages, energy drinks, and alcohol, as they can add unnecessary calories and negatively impact your health.
  • Include healthy fats: Incorporate sources of healthy fats such as seeds. These fats benefit heart health, brain function, and nutrient absorption.
  • Practice portion control: Use smaller plates, eat slowly, and listen to your body's hunger and fullness cues. It's essential to strike a balance between enjoying food and mindful eating.
  • Eat mindfully: Avoid distractions like screens while eating, which can lead to mindless overeating. Pay attention to the flavours, textures, and satisfaction you derive from your meals.
  • Plan and prepare your meals: Plan your meals to ensure you have healthy options readily available. Batch cooking and meal prepping can also save time and promote healthier eating habits.
  • Seek professional guidance if needed: If you have specific dietary requirements or health concerns or need personalized advice, consult a registered dietitian or nutritionist.

Remember, eating clean is a long-term commitment to your health. By making gradual and sustainable changes to your diet, you can achieve healthy and wholesome nutrition that supports your well-being.

