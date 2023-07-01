Let's Focus On Eating Clean: A Guide To Healthy And Wholesome Nutrition

By making gradual and sustainable changes to your diet, you can achieve healthy and wholesome nutrition that supports your well-being.

As we celebrate Doctor's Day this year, it's essential to remember nutrition's important role in our overall health and well-being. Eating a clean diet is one of the best things we can do for our bodies, and it can help us prevent a variety of chronic diseases, improve our mood and energy levels, and boost our immune system. Eating clean is crucial for our health as it prevents chronic diseases like heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. It improves mood, energy levels, focus, and concentration. A clean diet boosts the immune system, aiding in fighting off infections and diseases. Moreover, it provides essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants that our bodies need to function correctly.

If you're new to eating clean, making minor changes to your diet can be helpful. Here are a few tips by Dr P R Krishnaswamy, Scientific Council Member, Superfoods Valley:

Remember, eating clean is a long-term commitment to your health. By making gradual and sustainable changes to your diet, you can achieve healthy and wholesome nutrition that supports your well-being.

RECOMMENDED STORIES