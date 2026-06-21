Kylian Mbappe's speed: How sprint training benefits cardiovascular health

Inspired by Kylian Mbapp 's explosive pace, discover how sprint training can improve cardiovascular fitness, enhance endurance, support heart health and boost overall athletic performance.

Kylian Mbappe. (Image: Instagram)

French footballer Kylian Mbappe is widely known as one of the fastest players in the world. The Real Madrid and France forward's explosive speed from evading defenders to counterattacking at full speed has been a key component of his style. As the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off Mbappe's incredible speed continues to capture attention with many wondering about the potential health benefits of sprint training not just in the world of football.

Sprint training is a high-intensity exercise typically consisting of short bursts of running followed by recovery periods. According to healthcare professionals this style of training can have a positive impact on cardiovascular fitness, endurance and heart health provided it's done safely and regularly.

What makes sprint training beneficial for heart?

Research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine (BJSM) shows that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) such as sprint exercise may be more effective at enhancing cardiorespiratory fitness than continuous moderate-intensity exercise. Cardiorespiratory fitness refers to how the ability of the heart, lungs and muscles function as a unit when exercising.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar K, Cardiologist, SPARSH Hospital Yeswanthpur Bangalore explained, "Sprinting puts the cardiovascular system to the test by raising the heart rate quickly making the body work harder to get oxygen to the working muscles. This adaptation can help strengthen the heart and enhance circulation with time."

Improves oxygen utilisation

One of the major advantages of sprint training is that it improves oxygen uptake or VO2 max which is linked to better cardiovascular health and a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases. The physiological advantage is key for athletes such as Mbappe. Improved oxygen delivery means higher-capacity muscles for longer durations of time while improving recovery between high-intensity efforts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappe (@k.mbappe)

Facilitates optimal blood pressure

Studies suggest that frequent HIIT sessions can lead to better blood pressure. Staying active helps to keep blood vessels flexible and promotes healthy blood vessel function. Although sprint training alone cannot replace medical treatment experts have noted that interval training coupled with a healthy diet and lifestyle can complement a fitness program to help maintain cardiovascular wellbeing in the long run

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Eliminates calories and boosts metabolism

Sprint exercises simultaneously involve several muscle groups thus burning more energy. Beyond their cardiovascular effects sprint training may be beneficial for body composition as it can burn calories and boost post-exercise metabolism. This afterburn effect scientifically known as Excess Post Exercise Oxygen consumption (EPOC) allows the body to continue using energy even after the exercise has ended.

Sprint training made easy

For those new to high-intensity exercise, healthcare professionals suggest that people seek advice from a fitness expert before engaging in any kind of high-intensity workout routine especially if you have a history of heart disease, high blood pressure or other chronic diseases. The warm up of a beginner-friendly session can start with a 5 minute with short sprints that last 10 to 20 seconds alternating with 1 to 2 minutes of walking or light jogging. To minimize risk of injury, proper recovery, hydration and appropriate progression are all necessary.

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a healthcare provider before starting any new exercise program.