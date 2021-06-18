Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle to showcase a relatable video of her workout session. The actress shared two videos on Friday to demonstrate the stark gap between Instagram and reality. From weight training to kettlebell squats Sanon took her fitness game a notch higher with different leg exercises. She is seen wearing a black spaghetti top tied at the waist and paired with black shorts. Kriti tied her hair back into a top knot and finished her outfit with a pair of sky blue sneakers to complete the athleisure style. Kriti Sanon’s Expectation Vs Reality Workout Session