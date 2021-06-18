Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle to showcase a relatable video of her workout session. The actress shared two videos on Friday to demonstrate the stark gap between Instagram and reality. From weight training to kettlebell squats, Sanon took her fitness game a notch higher with different leg exercises. Also Read - Leg weakness: Causes and home remedies to strengthen weak legs

She is seen wearing a black spaghetti top tied at the waist and paired with black shorts. Kriti tied her hair back into a top knot and finished her outfit with a pair of sky blue sneakers to complete the athleisure style.

Kriti Sanon’s Expectation Vs Reality Workout Session

One view captured her doing squats with a kettlebell, leg presses, cable blaster effortlessly under the supervision of her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The second video shows what happened, revealing that the first video is a well-edited film that makes Kriti's workout programme appear to be simple. In the second video, Kriti states, "I despise squats." She requests a minute break, but her trainer will only give her 30 seconds.

“Leg day and Me!! @yasminkarachiwala Expectation v/s Reality Or rather…. Instagram v/s Reality. Don’t forget to Swipe… to see how much I love doing legs!” she wrote as the caption. Check out the video right here:

Benefits Of These Exercises

It is crucial to keep yourself moving all day to strengthen your lower body. Leg workouts involve all of your body’s major muscle groups, which aids in overall athletic performance and promotes healthy movement patterns in your daily life. A strong lower body will also aid in the prevention of injury and the management of chronic illnesses including arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. If you are wondering how these exercises help build stronger and toned legs, then you are in for a treat. All these exercises are very effective. Let’s find out!

Squats

This functional exercise helps develop strength, boosts calorie burn, helps prevent injuries, strengthens the core, and improves your balance and posture. Kriti is seen performing a variation of the normal squat. If you are new to exercise, you should probably start with the simple form of the squat.

Pilates

Created by Joseph Pilates, this exercise offers a multitude of benefits including increasing the core strength, improving posture, decreasing back pain, preventing injuries and increasing energy.

Pilates offers a number of additional advantages, including the ability to boost fat reduction and result in a more toned, lean-looking physique. It not only improves resilience but also has a significant impact on mental health. It also helps improve flexibility, mobility, balance and a lot more. It can be easily be performed at homes without any special equipment.

Kettlebell Exercises

Did you know the swift swapping of the weight between your hands targets different parts of the body? Doing exercises with kettlebell helps build their core muscles, and work on their upper and lower body strength. The hamstrings and quadriceps are the muscles targeted during this workout.

Cable Glute Kickback

The Cable Glute Kickback is a cable workout that primarily works the glutes. The glute kickback is an excellent leg exercise for strengthening and developing the glute muscles.