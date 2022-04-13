Kriti Sanon Acing This Circuit Workout Is All The Fitness Inspiration You Need

If you have been scrolling the internet to find some fitness inspiration, look no further! Check out Kriti Sanon doling out some serious fitness inspiration in her latest IG video.

One Bollywood celeb who believes that health is a state of mind and taking care of your mind and body will pay off is Kriti Sanon. The fitness journey of the Mimi actor is one that inspires without being superficial. From smashing the stereotypically thin body image to sporting a healthy physique to embracing her 'work in progress in nature, Kriti Sanon has never left any stone unturned when it comes to fitness. If you don't believe us, you must check out the star's workout snippets she often shares on her Instagram.

Kriti Sanon Acing A Fierce Workout Session

Recently, Kriti took to her Instagram account to share a reel that featured clips of her workout session at the gym. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

In the video, Sanon is seen doing several exercises including Weighted Squats, Bent Over Dumbbell Row, Kettlebell Around the Head, Plank Hip Dips, Dumbbell Chest Press, Bent Over Barbell Row, Plank variations and Side Dips with a ball.

Some More Fitspiration From Kriti Sanon

If the post mentioned above isn't enough to inspire you to get moving, maybe the following posts would:

When a warm-up feels like a workout

Sharing an intense warm-up video, Kriti Sanon shared a video of her doing a round of stretching and knee-rotation exercises. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Losing 15 kilos with utmost dedication

Sometimes, actors go the extra mile to look like the character they are playing. This is what Kriti did when she gained 15 kilos for her movie Mimi in which she played the role of a surrogate mother. The fantastic thing is that before people knew it, she had shed all the weight she gained for the movie. And the struggle was real, says the actress in this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

No Excuses

Managing your professional and personal is a handful, let alone finding time to hit the gym. But aren't all these excuses? Kriti Sanon is also busy working on her movies and has a tight schedule, but she makes sure that she gets her daily dose of workout every day without any 'fitness inspiration.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Even getting sick shouldn't stop you

Got infected with COVID-19? Suffering from a cold? Don't let any disease or other problem get in your way to fitness. This post by Kriti Sanon will help you get up from the couch and hit the gym once you have recovered completely.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

