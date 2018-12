To lead a fit life, you will have to put in some efforts. You will have to exercise and follow a well-balanced diet. Today, people follow a sedentary lifestyle due to which they fall prey to life-threatening conditions like obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and so on. This can take a toll on your well-being. So, it is imperative to stay fit and fine and try to engage in some physical activity. In case, you are looking out for various options which will help you to enhance your fitness, you can go for dodgeball. Yes, you have heard us here. This magnificent sport can help you to get a toned physique and relieve your stress. Here, we tell you the incredible health benefits of it.

It will help you to strengthen your arms and legs

This amazing sport requires a lot of stamina, flexibility and energy. You will have to throw the ball to hit the member of the opposite team. While throwing the ball, your arms and legs will be in action. This can help you to build a strong back, core, legs, shoulders and arms and strengthen your leg muscles. Ta da, you will be able to keep fatal diseases like osteoporosis at bay.

It is a great anaerobic exercise

Those short bursts of sprinting while opting for the sport can enhance your cardiovascular health and bring your numbers down and pulse as well. Thus, it will improve your blood circulation and help you to cut down those excess kilos.

It can help you to enhance your hand-eye coordination

Both ball dodgers and ball throwers need to have a good hand-eye coordination. To hit other players successfully, those throwers need to coordinate their throws by anticipating the location when the ball lands. Thus, doing so is beneficial for you and can help you to perform any task with ease.

It can help you to become flexible

While trying to dodge that ball, you will have to twist and turn, bend up and down and jump as well. This will help you to improve your flexibility and you will be able to do your day-to-day activities easily.

It can help you to burn calories

This fantastic game can help you to promote weight loss as you will have to move constantly whether you are a dodger or a thrower. This can melt your fat and you will get a chiselled body which you have always wanted.

It can help you to destroy your stress

Want to bid adieu to your stress? Then, this sport can be helpful It can help you to enhance your mood and stay active. You can play it with your friends and you will surely feel better.