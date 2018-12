Playing an instrument can help you to improve your well-being. According to Researchers, play a musical instrument can be joyous and enhance your verbal memory, spatial reasoning along with literacy skills. You will have to use both the sides of your brain while playing an instrument which can help you to strengthen your memory. Furthermore, learning to play any instrument will require you to invest in a lot of time which and this will help you to become patient and can teach you perseverance. You will be able to sharpen your reading and apprehension skills, due to playing an instrument as it requires to read, apprehend music and recognize different notes. Thus, here we brief you why you should take it up right now and lead a healthy life.

It will help you to improve your respiratory system

You should breathe properly while blowing a flute, or any other wind instruments. Hence, you will be able to correct your breathing pattern and keep your respiratory health in top shape.

It can help you to boost your mood

According to a study, music can help you to relieve stress and lower your cortisol levels. It can also help you to heal emotionally. If you happen to create your own music, it will help you to relax and get rid of your sadness.

It can help you to enhance your concentration

While playing an instrument, you will have to listen to the beat, rhythm and so on, for which you will have to focus. Owing to which, you will be able to concentrate on your daily tasks and perform them with ease.

It can help you to increase your hand-eye coordination

According to studies, musicians have great coordination. You will need to have a sharp hand-eye coordination while playing any instrument.

It can be good for your brain health

Do you know that music can do wonders for your brain? Yes, we are not kidding here! It can be beneficial for your brain. According to studies, when compared to non-musicians, musicians performed better at cognitive tests. You will be able to provide that much-needed exercise to your brain if you play an instrument regularly.

It will help you to increase the capacity of your memory

According to a study, playing a musical instrument can help you to memorize better and stimulate your brain. Another study observed that playing an instrument regularly can change the shape and power of your brain and enhance your cognitive skills. The parts of your brain which are responsible for controlling your motor skills like walking, swimming, running and so on, tend to become more active if you play an instrument on a daily basis. So, just start doing so from today and you will surely notice a positive change.