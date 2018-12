If you are going to engage in a regular exercise workout, it would be best to be aware of the reasons why cardiac monitoring is necessary. “Cardiovascular output refers to the result of two aspects, the heart rate and the stroke volume. The Heart rate can be termed as the number of times your heart beats every minute. Yes, you have heard it right here! The stroke volume, on the other hand, is the volume of blood that is pumped from the ventricles with every beat. Unlike the heart rate, the latter is not that essential to keep track of during workout,” says Dr Brajesh Kumar Kunwar, Interventional Cardiologist- Hiranandani Hospital. He briefs about the importance of monitoring the ticker.

Why monitoring your heart rate is vital?

Safety: At the beginning, your exercise would make your Heartbeat 60 to 100 times per minute. Your heart rate while resting maybe 40 beats per minute and we are not kidding here! If you go afar the normal range, you are going beyond the safety parameters of your workout. In such a case, you should slow down gradually and then take a rest. If your heart rate is irregular, you must consult your doctor.

Success: When you monitor your heart rate and it does not go beyond your resting heart rate, you will know that you’re not working hard enough. This will help you correct your workout to ensure that you will get favourable results from it.

These are the warning signs one must look out for while working out