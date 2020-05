Are you lounging on sofa or have transformed your bed into your workstation? If you’re doing so, then you’re likely or already suffering from lower backache. Wrong postures and prolonged sitting are main causes of lower back problems. According to the World Health Organisation, lower backache is a major cause of disability. One of the simplest ways to prevent it is by sitting properly and improving your posture. Following a proper workout routine can also help combat the pain. Also Read - Cook and eat nutritious foods to beat quarantine blues just like these Bollywood celebs

Recently, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta also shared an easy workout to ease back problems. She posted a workout video on her Instagram account where she is seen performing kneeling superman exercise. She captioned her post saying, “For anyone who has lower back problems this is the easiest way to strengthen your lower back and core. Try doing this 15 times on both sides in the beginning. When u get better try holding out ur hand and leg for 30 seconds. This is the simplest and most effective way to strengthen your lower back n core. Try it out folks”. Also Read - Ayushmann Khurrana sips sattu drink during lockdown: Know the benefits of this protein beverage

What is kneeling superman exercise?

Kneeling superman is a workout for your back extension which helps in building endurance and strength through core, shoulders, hips, hamstrings and glutes. This exercise helps in strengthening the lower back and therefore prevents backache.

How to do it



To perform this exercise you will need a mat. Avoid performing it on a hard surface like a marble floor.

Now come on all four hands and legs.

Keep your back straight and make sure that your head is in line with your body.

Squeeze your abs and glutes and place your right arm forward and stretch while simultaneously stretching the left leg straight back.

Hold the position for a while and then return on all fours.

Now repeat the same with the other hand and leg.

Apart from the kneeling superman exercise, you can also try these workouts which will not only help in relieving backache, but also strengthen weak muscles.

Lateral Raise

Stand with a dumbbell in each hand.

Keep your back straight and core tightened.

Now slowly lift the weights out to the side until your arms are parallel to the floor.

Bend your elbows slightly and now lower your arms slowly.

Repeat the process 10 times.

Hamstring Stretches

Sit on the ground with your legs stretched out straight.

Extend your arms and reach out for the toes by bending your waist.

Make sure to keep your knees straight.

Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Repeat 5 times.

Forward Lunges