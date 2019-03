Robin Uthappa is not a new name. He represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. Robin is also considered as KKR’s devastating weapon. Time and again, Uthappa has mesmerized the spectators and cricket pundits, with his flawless technique. Now, the talented batsman has lost oodles of weight. Also, did you know that reportedly, when Uthappa was 10, he suffered from epilepsy? So, the treatment to tackle that hindered his metabolism rate. Owing to which he faced problems to control his weight. This gave him a tough time and with the help of a nutritionist, Robin was able to cut down those excess kilos. Robin was not in a mood at all to give up and took a lot of efforts to improve his physical fitness. He swore by his fitness and diet routine religiously and emerged as a winner. Take a tour of his Instagram account and you will surely get motivated to hit the gym right away!

Robin opts for strength training. You will be able to increase your metabolic rate, in case you do it on a regular basis. Furthermore, due to which, you will be able to keep obesity at bay and the other conditions associated with it too. Not only this, it can allow you to enhance your physical function. One’s will find it difficult to perform his/her daily activities like walking, doing chores and many other too, owing to ageing which is inevitable. But, you will be surprised to know that strength training can help increase your bone mineral density and slow down your ageing process. It can also prevent type 2 diabetes. Yes, you have heard us here! It is no brainer that lack of physical activity, faulty eating habits and obesity can lead to the decline in insulin sensitivity which may further cause type 2 diabetes. This is where strength training can do wonders for you. It can help you reduce your abdominal fat and enhance your insulin sensitivity. Ta da, you will be able to keep diabetes away.

Look at Robin here! Isn’t he looking extremely fit? Well, Robin, you are surely giving us that much-needed fitspiration. So, like Uthappa, if you also wish to battle the bulge then get, set and start strength training as it is also beneficial for your cardiovascular health. Various studies suggest that strength training can lower your fat mass and is a good option to get rid of obesity. Since you are aware that obesity can also contribute to cardiovascular disease. Along with aiding your heart, it can also help you lower your blood pressure. So, see to it that you take up strength training, under the guidance of your fitness expert to avoid any kind of injuries.

Here, you will also spot Robin doing a box jump workout. If you wish to tone your thigh, buttocks, then you should not miss on this. This workout will help you improve your fitness level and you should see to it that you use the correct technique to do this explosive workout. Of course, do it with your trainer’s help. This exercise will require a lot of concentration. While jumping you will have to be careful and strike a right balance. This workout will help you get those lean muscles which you have always wanted. Moreover, you will get that chiselled bod as it will rev up your metabolism and grill your fat. See, Robin is acing it here! Well, Robin, we are in awe of you!

He opts for treadmill too. If you haven’t considered opting for it then you should do so right now! It is helpful for your heart. It can pump up your heart rate and improve circulation. Also, it enhances your endurance and stamina. Get fit like Robin and kick-off your sedentary lifestyle.