Kimchi For Obesity: Can This Korean Fermented Food Really Be Effective?

Kimchi, a traditional Korean fermented food can lower your chances of obesity. Let us understand how?

Obesity is a serious health issue that millions of people across the world are struggling with. There have been numerous studies trying to provide different types of solutions to patients. The solutions range from regular exercise to changing their diet completely. Experts say that diet matters a lot in treating obesity. A new study published in the Journal BMJ Open revealed that eating up to three servings of Kimchi a day for men and up to two servings for women may help them lose wight and battle obesity.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean fermented dish which has now become popular worldwide. Fermented foods like Kimchi have a million health benefits. For instance, they can help balance blood sugar levels, boost gut microbiome, lower lip levels and blood pressure. According to the recent study, it can also help us lose weight. Let us understand how?

What Is Fermented Food?

Fermented foods are the ones which are allowed to sit for a specific period of time till the growth of microbes (bacteria and/or yeast). These microbes consist of good bacteria that can help gut health, improve digestion and metabolism. When food is let to ferment, it also leads to the growth of certain nutrients that are also beneficial for health. They contain both probiotics and postbiotics which aid in maintain gut health. Kimchi is a fermented food which contains lactic avid bacteria. This bacteria can boost our gut microbiome.

What Did The Study Reveal?

There are many types of fermented foods that can help our gut health but according to this new research, Kimchi is the one type that can help battle obesity in both men and women. Researchers found that when men ate three or four servings of Kimchi were observed to lose weight and have less risks of obesity especially, abdominal obesity. For women, two to three servings of kimchi was found to be enough to have the same effect on their weight and health. The risk of obesity is lower if we eat this dish regularly.

But, there is a catch. Experts observed that when people ate more than four or five servings of Kimchi, it had an opposite effect on their health. It lead to weight gain and larger waist sizes. The risk of obesity turned out to be higher if the number of servings per day was not maintained. Because of the health benefits that Kimchi and other fermented dished contain, experts believe that they can too help prevent obesity, however, this study has its limitations. Because of this, the proper amount should be maintained so as to prevent the side effects.