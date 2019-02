Do you remember Sakshi Singh Dhoni from the movie ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’? She surely captured our hearts! Yes, we are talking about the super-svelte Kiara Advani, who mesmerized us with her charming persona and envious looks.

Kiara, who is considered as a style icon is a fitness freak. She follows her fitness routine religiously and eats mindfully. Here, we unravel the secret behind her super-toned body.

You will spot Kiara doing pull ups here. Doing pull ups will most certainly help improve your grip strength. They are a great exercise for enhancing your overall grip as it’s a relatively simple exercise. There’s mainly a vertical movement involved in them, which affects your certain muscles. Thus, doing reps on a pull-up bar will increase the grip strength of your hands, as it’s the one and only way to stay on the bar when doing them. Pull-up exercises can be done with multiple variations like weighted pull-ups, muscle-ups and L-sits. Some variations have a stronger focus on certain muscle groups than others. Hence, it is perfect for the ones who wish to enhance their back or arm muscles. For those people who want to build muscle and lose fat at the same time, pull-ups can be helpful. Like cardio exercises which raise your heart rate and help in burning fat away, pull-ups also aid in building strength. Moreover, which makes it easier for you to burn more fat and you tend to grow muscles, and the more muscle you grow the more fat that gets burned. Your metabolism will boost up as well. So, do it with the help of your trainer, if you are a novice. You will definitely be able to grill your fat and improve your posture.

Kiara also does burpees. Burpees will make your body a fat burning machine. This is so because they are an intense full-body exercise, which can allow you to burn a ton of calories. Various studies also suggest that high-intensity exercises like burpees burn up to 50 per cent more fat than moderate exercising. Furthermore, it can help you rev up your metabolism and is also a total body workout. You will also be able to work your arms, chest, quads, glutes, hamstrings, and abs. This will allow you to build a stronger core. The bonus point- you can do them anywhere. So, don’t wait anymore just get going, and start exercising now! Doing so can help you get in top shape and improve your wellbeing.