Kelly Clarkson’s weight loss journey: ‘Because of You’ singer discusses what actually led to her transformation, it’s not Ozempic

Kelly Clarkson's weight loss journey: From the daily bustle to appearing on stage for performance to the quite early morning walks, Kelly Clarkson's weight loss journey over the year has caught many by surprise. The 43-year-old singer has always been open about her weight loss journey to fans and the changes she made in recent years.
'Because of You' singer told the media that she started to see changes in her physical appearance, attributing it to certain diet and exercise habits she cultivated after moving to New York City, where she hosts 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. According to the singer, she started eating a very high-protein diet that led to her transformation. Other factors that contributed to Kelly Clarkson's weight loss include walking, eating more protein and medication to regulate how her body processes food.
While internet users claim that Kelly Clarkson might have taken Ozempic, which is a drug particularly designed to treat Type 2 diabetes, but also used for treating obesity. When chatting with Whoopi Goldberg, who brags about using Mounjaro, another weight loss drug made to treat the chronic disease, confirmed the rumours that she is taking weight loss medication beyond Ozempic.
"My doctor chased me for like two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it, I already have thyroid problems,'" she explained. "Everyone thinks it's Ozempic it's not. It's something else. But it's something that aids in helping break down the sugar. Obviously, my body doesn't do it right."
The 'Stronger' singer further added that she did not notice how much weight she had gained before starting her medication. However, seeing herself on camera one day prompted her to pause and question herself 'Who the f**k is that?' In her words, "My heaviest, I was like 203, and I'm 5 foot 3 and a half. It's funny because people assume, 'Oh she must've been miserable, depressed, whatever,' and I was like, 'No I was not.' I was never insecure about it. I was happy."
The National Institute of Health (NIH)states that whether you are trying to lose weight or gain weight, eating healthy food and staying regularly active for at least 150 minutes per week can help you achieve your ideal weight over time. It is important to keep in mind that keeping your weight in the normal range is crucial, as elevated body mass index (BMI) can increase the likelihood of developing health problems, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and diabetes.
Trying to lose weight? Follow these:
Trying to gain weight? Follow these:
