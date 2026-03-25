Kegel exercises for men: Do they improve sperm quality?

While Kegel exercises is widely praised for its benefits on women's health experts are now highlighting that this form of exercise can benefit men's health particularly imporving sperm quality.

Kegel exercises for men: Although kegel exercises are often linked to have benefits for women's health but did you know that these workouts can be beneficial for men by improving pelvic strength, sexual function and potentially supporting reproductive health? Many men tend to experience low sperm count due to various factors such as smoking, alcohol, obesity, environmental exposure, hormonal imbalance, infections and even genetic disorders. The good news is that Dr. Sandeep Talwar, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, East of Kailash, Delhi, notes that doing Kegel exercises can help improve sperm health.

Benefits of Kegel exercises

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Kegel exercises help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles supporting organs in your pelvis, like your bladder, bowel and vagina thus it is beneficial for women typically after childbirth. But Dr. Talwar highlights that Kegel exercises is also beneficial for men. In her words, "When it comes to men, pelvic floor muscles support the bladder, bowel and sexual organs. Many men wish to know whether Kegel exercises can also improve sperm health and fertility. The answer is YES."

Do Kegel exercises improve sperm quality?

She further went on to explain that Kegel exercises can help enhance sperm count by improving blood flow to the reproductive organs and muscle control. Dr. Talwar said, "Kegel exercises may indirectly support sperm production and quality though they do not directly increase sperm count by improving blood circulation in the pelvic region that promotes erections and ejaculation."

The fertility specialist underscores that men who are experiencing premature ejaculation, weak erections or even urinary incontinence can particularly benefit from Kegel exercises. She explains, "Kegel exercises strengthen the pelvic muscles which allow men to control during ejaculation and achieve successful conception. Although they are a safe and effective way to support reproductive and sexual health as part of a broader healthy lifestyle one should know that Kegel exercises alone cannot solve all fertility issues."

Tips to improve sperm quality

Dr. Talwar advises that men with sperm health issues must not completely rely on Kegel exercises but instead make an appointment for regular check-ups to improve sperm quality. She said, "Men should schedule regular fertility check-ups and ensure they follow the advice of an expert. Don't blindly incorporate any exercises just because you saw a certain post on social media infact consult with an expert and identify the right kind of treatment for you."

She continued, "Kegel exercises can help strengthen the pelvic floor and improve sexual function although they do not directly tend to improve the sperm count so this in turn indirectly contributes to healthier sperm. If there is a low sperm count, assisted reproductive techniques like Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) can help by injecting a single healthy sperm directly into an egg for conception. It is imperative to do Kegel exercises along with a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding smoking and alcohol and routine medical check-ups to improve sperm quality."

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