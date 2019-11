Your weight is more or less under control and you are happy with the way you have shaped up, thanks to your successful meal plan and effective workout routine. But there’s a little hitch. Your arms are not toned. They are yet to get rid of the flabs that refuse to budge despite all your efforts with those dumb-bells. Hold on. You don’t need to be a weight-lifting maestro to get the toned arms of your dream. There are other no-equipment easy-to-do workouts that can sculpt your arms. Watch this video to master them. It includes arm toning exercises like arm rotation, scissors, namaste press, overhead namaste circle, side pulls, push-ups and triceps dips. Doing 20 reps of each of these exercises will prove to be effective. The video also includes a few cooling stretches. Warm-ups and cool-downs are essential components of any workout regimen.

However, even the best of workouts sometimes fail to give you the desired results. There could be very many factors behind this, starting from your genes to body composition and of course, the mistakes that you may be committing while performing the exercises.

Paying attention to only one muscle

Your arms are made up of both biceps and triceps. However, sometimes our exercise regimen focusses on either of these two muscles. This hinders your progress.

Focusing only on arms

This is the most common mistake that everyone makes while trying to get toned arms. To shape your arms, it is important that you remain consistent with you full-body workout. Concentrating only on arms increases the risk of injury and could delay your dream of toning your arms. Smart tip: You can also include boxing in your arm toning exercise regimen. It will give a good workout to your biceps and triceps.

Wrong form and posture

Incorrect posture will definitely foil your efforts. It can also lead to injuries. The most common postural mistake during any workout including arm exercises is hunching. For an effective arm workout, (or any exercise for that matter), your spine should be in a neutral position and your shoulder and chest, open.

Your rep speed is too high

The duration of your muscle contraction and lengthening should be between 1-2 seconds. If you are going quicker than this, you won’t get the desired results because your muscles aren’t getting enough resistance.

Not allowing enough rest to your arm muscles

The muscles of your arms aren’t as big as those of the other parts of your body. So, it is necessary to rest these tiny muscles sufficiently. Overworking these muscles will have a detrimental effect on them, foiling your toned arm dreams. Do not train your arms more than twice a week, or else, you may end up struggling with other upper body workouts as well. This will allow your biceps and triceps to recover.