India has broken its own record of the highest single-day Covid-19 count in the world. On Thursday, the country reported 4,12,262 new cases, which is the highest single-day count in any country so far, and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours. India had become the first country in the world to register more than 4 lakh coronavirus infections in a single day on April 30, when it reported 4.08 lakh fresh cases. With this new record, India’s cumulative caseload surged past 2.06 crore. In terms of the total number of cases, India is second only to the United States. With many patients dying without getting proper treatment because of a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supply, and medical staff, the second wave of the pandemic has literally exposed the weakness of the Indian healthcare system. As hospitals are overwhelmed, the government has allowed home isolation for even immuno-compromised patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms, based on evaluation by doctors. If you’re in home isolation, learning celebrity fitness coach Yasmin Karachiwala’s Covid remedies may help. Also Read - Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares 5 Diet Tips For Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Yasmin Karachiwala had Covid-19!

Karachiwala, who has been training Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon, has shared some tips that helped her recover from Covid-19. But when the trainer revealed her Covid remedies, her fans were actually shocked to know that she had Covid-19. “Ooooo when did you have COVID?” asked one follower. We had the same reaction, as Karachiwala has been actively sharing different types of workout almost every day during the pandemic and she never looked ill. This means her Covid Remedies are worth knowing. Here are the six things that the Pilates instructor strictly followed when she was suffering from Covid and these tips really helped her. Also Read - Soon, New COVID-19 Drug ‘Virafin’ Will Be Available in Three Districts of UP

Steam (2-3 Times a day) Vitamin C (At least 1000 mg a day) Zinc (1 Supplement a day) Check Oxygen Saturation (2 Times a day using a Pulse Oximeter) Proning (If your oxygen levels are low) Consult a doctor from home.

Don’t self-medicate, the fitness trainer said and suggest people in home isolation to consult a doctor for the medicines that they need. She also cautioned to not to take the same medicines that were given to your family members or friends are who have recovered from COVID, without consulting a doctor, because their treatment might not be for you. Also Read - High-demand COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir May Not Work in Patients Requiring Ventilation: Experts

Guidelines For Home Isolation

As per the Union Health Ministry’s revised guidelines for home isolation, Covid-19 patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms such as sore throat and persistent cough, and oxygen saturation of more than 94 per cent can opt for home isolation. The treatment protocol for patients in home isolation include symptomatic management for fever, running nose and cough, and warm-water gargles or steam inhalation twice a day.

The guidelines recommend that patients should seek medical attention if they develop difficulty in breathing; dip in oxygen saturation (SpO2 less than 94 per cent on room air); persistent pain/pressure in the chest; mental confusion or inability to arouse from deep sleep.