India has broken its own record of the highest single-day Covid-19 count in the world. On Thursday the country reported 412262 new cases which is the highest single-day count in any country so far and 3980 deaths in the last 24 hours. India had become the first country in the world to register more than 4 lakh coronavirus infections in a single day on April 30 when it reported 4.08 lakh fresh cases. With this new record India’s cumulative caseload surged past 2.06 crore. In terms of the total number of cases India is second only to the United States.