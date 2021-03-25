There are many of you who look up to celebrities for fitness motivation and following a good exercise regime is extremely important when it comes to staying fit. Setting a major fitness goal for everyone and to beat the weekday laziness, Bollywood’s fitness icon Katrina Kaif has once again set Instagram on fire with her workout post. Taking to her social media account, the 37-year-old shared a stunning picture of herself where she spells out what she does in the day to be in shape. Excited to know the recipe. Check out the post. Also Read - Take fitness motivation from Vicky Kaushal lifting heavy barbell weights

In the picture that was shared by Katrina Kaif, the actress can be seen dressed in athleisure — a white tank top with black tights. The actress has her hair in a braid and has sports gloves on. “Eat, sleep, train, repeat,” she captioned the image, which currently has 1,23,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

This is not the first time when the actress has shared her fitness posts with fans. Earlier, she took to Instagram and shared a few other tips for a healthy lifestyle. Check them out here!

In one of the posts, the actress spoke about the benefits of Pilates. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of her working out in the gym and captioned it — “I usually prefer the gym, but I’ve realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well – @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me through focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions.”

In another post, the actress shared a video to give her fans a sneak peek into her leg workout. Katrina captioned the image with — “Leg day getting back into it with @yasminkarachiwala ( can’t see u) but u always with me setting the pace…”

Recently, Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project. Fans spotted the actress with superstar Salman Khan a few days back and rumour mills were abuzz that they have started shooting for “Tiger 3”.

Katrina’s next release is “Sooryavanshi”, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty will hit the screens on April 30. She also has the horror-comedy “Phone Bhoot” lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.