Kashmiri Kahwa For Belly Fat Loss: Learn All About Its Many Health Benefits And How To Make It

How can the Kashmiri Kahwa drink help you lose belly fat?

Kahwa tea originates in the valleys of Kashmir and is widely famous for its authenticity and it numerous health benefits. Starting your day with a delicious cup of tea is ideal but Kashmiris take it up a notch and start their day with a hot cup of Kahwa tea. This is a very special tea that has been a part of their culture for decades. Kahwa tea's popularity is not only because it is rare ingredients like saffron, spices, Kashmiri green tea and nuts but also because of the benefits it provides. It is the perfect blend for freezing temperatures. From building immunity, boosting fat loss and keeping your body warm, this tea has all the properties. Yes, you read it right. Kahwa tea can indeed help you lose weight. Let us take a deep dive into its health benefits.

Health Benefits Of Kashmiri Kahwa Tea

Here we have provided all the health benefits Kashmiri Kahwa has, read on till the end:

Kahwa tea is known for many benefits but you may not know one fact. It can target the fat content in the body and help wash and melt them away. Drink this tea once or twice daily along with a good diet and regular exercise. The best time to drink this would be in the morning on an empty stomach and at night before going to bed. Kahwa tea boosts your digestive system and gut health. A good gut and digestive system will also boost faster weight loss and belly fat loss. It prevents cholesterol deposition in the body thereby maintaining your cardiovascular health. Kahwa tea can boost natural immunity and this is because of its rare composition. Kahwa tea is brewed with spices, saffron, honey and green tea. Drink this tea when you have a cold or fever, it will help decongest your chest and reduce symptoms of cough and cold. It can help reduce anxiety and stress and help you feel a lot more relaxed. Kahwa tea contains crushed almonds and we drink its essence and along with it, the benefits. Both almonds, saffron and added honey are very rich in antioxidants. Thus, Kahwa tea can prevent acne, pimples, keep skin moisturised and boost natural radiance. There is a reason why Kashmir's prefer this beverage and nothing else early in the morning. It is the perfect way to kick-start your day. It can help boost energy, relieve headaches. lethargy and help make you feel more active.

How To Make This Drink?

Here's how you can make an authentic cup of Kashmiri Kahwa tea:

Boil hot water with the spices cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. Add Kashmiri green tea in the water and immediately turn off the flame. Let the tea steep in hot water for 3 minutes. Slices two almonds and put them in a cup. Make sure to crush the almonds properly to get its benefits and essence. Add two strands of saffron in the cup. Strain the tea into the same cup. Add some honey and mix it well.