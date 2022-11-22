Kartik Aaryan Birthday: 300 Pushups, Strict Protein-Rich Diet, Here's What Actor Does To Stay Fit At 32

It is Bollywood's rising star Kartik Aryan's birthday today. The actor is turning 32. Let's take a quick look at what he does to stay fit and healthy.

Happy Birthday Kartik Aryan! He is one of Bollywood's rising stars and today Kartik is turning 32. Even in his 30's the actor looks dashing and younger than his age. But is it only his genes that make him look so fit? Not really. Kartik Aryan has been in the headlines for his dedication to workouts and fitness. Today, we will take a sneak peek into the actor's fitness routine and take out some tips for his fans on how to maintain health and body like him.

Workout Secrets of Kartik Aaryan REVEALED!

To maintain his fitness, Kartik doesn't hesitate to work out late at night or at odd hours. He says fitness is important for his mental health too and there are days when he has to shoot day and night. But on those days he works out late at night. Check out the actor's post-midnight workout selfie on his Instagram.

In an interview, Kartik revealed that his daily workout routine is structured or planned in a way that his body doesn't fall into monotony. He also said that it took him 6 months to get those ripped 6-pack abs.

"I do 300-200 pushups and jump rope 500 times daily," Kartik was quoted as saying. He also said that his workout routine includes mountain climbing, leg crunches, leg raises, and cycling.

Kartik Aaryan's Diet REVEALED!

The actor is also strict about his diet. Kartik Aaryan likes to follow a vegetarian diet. He says a diet full o seasonal vegetables help him reduce the risk of rapidly increasing fat in his body. He also loves to include protein-rich foods in his diet to help his body recover from the workout muscle breakdowns.

His Morning Ritual

He starts his morning with a glass of lukewarm lemon water (on an empty stomach). This helps in reducing fat accumulation and also supports the body's metabolism. Kartik Aaryan likes to keep his diet simple and easy.

Hydration Is Important

In order to stay fit, Kartik says hydration is important. He believes that a well-hydrated body is a place for a well-balanced soul and fitness.

He Is a Vegetarian

Being a vegetarian, Kartik Aaryan consumes more protein-rich food, which includes soya, paneer, etc. Also, he loves to divide his meals into small portions. And eat them in little quantities every two hours.

Doesn't Like Tea or Coffee

Kartik Aaryan is also not a big-time lover of regular tea or coffee. Instead, he prefers drinking green tea every day.

