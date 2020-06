Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor turns 46 today but the diva still looks the same as she was a decade before. The actress, who is quite active on social media, has been inspiring her fans to eat healthy and stay fit. But the beauty also loves indulging in comfort food and her favourite is chocolate cake. You don’t believe it? Check her Instagram posts. The mother of two usually starts her day with a glass of warm water, which is a great way to flush out toxins and improve circulation. She also swears by yoga to stay in shape just like her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Let’s explore some more secrets behind her youthful look. Also Read - Deepika Padukone appreciates Danish Sait’s tweet on depression: Here’s what you can do to manage this condition

Karisma’s Diet

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And a nutritious breakfast is the key to starting the day off right as well as weight management. As per dieticians, a healthy breakfast should consist of whole grains, lean protein, low-fat diary, fruits and vegetables. Karisma’s breakfast menu can give you a better idea about what an early morning meal should comprise of. The mother of two makes sure to eat a variety of foods during the breakfast by including nuts, fruits, almond milk, chia seeds, omelette or egg whites. Surprisingly, she is also a fan of a south Indian food, as she posted a picture of self-cooked idli sambhar in her Instagram account. Also Read - 5 Bollywood celebrities who committed suicide owing to poor mental health conditions

Karisma loves to have berries in her breakfast. Packed with antioxidants, berries help protect the body from oxidative damage. Berries are also known as anti-agers, especially blueberry is linked to a youthful skin. While antioxidants help prevent and cure wrinkles and blemishes, the vitamin C content in blueberries help keep the skin firm and youthful.

Looking at her Instagram posts, it seems like her breakfast menu is not complete without a mug of coffee. Do you know that coffee helps boost metabolism? Especially when consumed with breakfast, coffee can give you that energy boost to kickstart your day.

Her lunch is apparently mostly dal and chapati, but she seems to be a fan of Indian thali too. Known as a wholesome meal, the Indian thali can provide you a range of nutrients, from fibre in chapati to protein in lentils or dal. The actress keeps her dinner light. It is important to keep your last meal small so that there’s no overload on the digestive system. It will help you fall asleep quickly and keep your blood sugar under control.

Karisma’s Fitness

When it comes to fitness, Karisma believes in the combination of yoga and gym. But she usually starts her day with yoga. The Raja Hindustani actress recently posted a picture of her performing antigravity or aerial yoga, which is a form of exercise that allows you to stretch and strengthen your body while hanging in the air, often upside down. A growing number of health clubs around the world are including this exercise as a part of fitness workout. She shared the picture with a caption that says, “Let’s look at things from a different perspective.”

Here are some benefits of aerial yoga

Aerial yoga is a combination of traditional yoga poses, Pilates and dance, using a hammock. It is a total body workout making every part of the body to move and stretch. This exercise helps tone your muscles, strengthen the joints, improves flexibility, aids digestion, eases tension in the spinal cord and hip joint, and improves blood circulation. As it improves blood circulation, it helps combat aging and its symptoms. In addition, performing aerial yoga detoxifies the circulatory and lymphatic systems and thus reduces the risk of cardiovascular issues.

We wish Karisma Kapoor a very happy birthday and hope she continues to inspire us with healthy diet and fitness tips.