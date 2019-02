‘Qayamat ki Raat,’ fame Karishma Tanna, is one of the popular actresses of the Television industry. The uber-cool actress enjoys a massive fan following and is also known for her tall frame, attractive looks and charming persona. Qayamat Ki Raat, which had a successful run on TV, will soon air its last episode. The star cast which includes Karishma Tanna, Vivek Dahiya and many other, shot for their last scene and had a small wrap up party. (Image Source: Instagram/@ Kaurdalljiet).

Karishma is looking super- svelte and hot in the pictures. And the secret behind her trimmed physique is her rigorous workout routine which she doesn’t compromise on. Here, we unravel her stay-fit mantra for you.

Karishma can be seen doing a handstand. You will be able to strengthen your upper body if you do it on the regular basis. This allows you to build strong hands, arms and shoulders. You will also be able to increase your grip strength which is vital for doing your real-world activities. Furthermore, you will also be able to increase musculoskeletal health.

You will also spot Karishma doing yoga here. If you do yoga, you will be able to enhance your physical and mental wellbeing. It can help you de-stress and clam you down. Yoga is known to promote relaxation. Few studies suggest that it can decrease the secretion of cortisol, the primary stress hormone. Thus, you will be able to lower your anxiety, fatigue and depression. Many other studies have also found that yoga can help enhance your quality of life. If you do yoga on a daily basis then you will be able to bring your numbers down and keep heart ailments at bay. Not only this, but it can also help you to sleep better. So, get going and start doing yoga right away to stay healthy and hearty.

Karishma can be seen doing a crow or crane pose, also known as bakasana. If you practice it then you will be able to strengthen your arms and back. It will also allow you to build a strong core and strengthen your abdominal muscles. Hence, you should do it under the guidance of your yoga trainer, who will help you with correct form and technique. Owing to which, you will also be able to keep injuries at bay.

You can see how Karishma is striking a perfect balance in this picture. She is completely nailing it like a queen! Isn’t she? So, if you wish to lead a healthy life like Karishma, then you should kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and start working out.