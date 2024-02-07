Kareena's Backbend Is Impressive: Here's Why You Should Do It, Too

This form of yoga is important as it can stretch your entire body while strengthening the abdomen, chest, lunges, arms, wrists, legs, and spine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram account is a mix of food, fashion and fitness, and if there is one thing she prioritises over others, it is her yoga. The actor is often seen practising asanas in her house, stretching her body and assuming difficult-looking forms.

Experts say that it is important to dedicate 20-30 minutes of your time every day to a physical activity of your choice, and yoga seems to be a hit among celebrities whose schedules are packed. It does not require any equipment; all you need is some amount of discipline and determination to get started. What is interesting is, besides helping with your flexibility, yoga can target different health issues and can be done by beginners as well.

Kareena is a big advocate for yoga, and there are many photos and videos to prove it. The mother-of-two was recently seen acing a backbend, a picture of which was shared by her instructor Anshuka Parwani on Instagram. The accompanying caption read, "Bebo, your discipline, your yoga journey, the ease with which you gracefully slide into an asana -- it's inspiring!"

The 'Jaane Jaan' actor assumed a perfect form by arching her spine. It may look easy, but doing a backbend needs intense practice; otherwise, you may suffer from injuries. Dressed in a pair of stretchy pants and a sports bra, Kareena did the backbend, also known as 'Chakrasana' on her green yoga mat.

Benefits

Chakrasana is known to improve spinal flexibility, while helping you get relief from muscle soreness. It can take care of back and neck problems. Consult with an expert if you have recently suffered from an injury.

Steps

Lie on your back with your feet hip-width apart; bend your knees.

Place your arms overhead, bend your elbows, and plant your palms flat on the floor next to your ears.

Lift your hips.

Now, slowly press into your hands to lift the body with the elbows bent; place the crown of your head on the floor.

Straighten your arms as much as possible. Straighten your legs, too.

Breathe, you made it!