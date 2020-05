Kareena Kapoor Khan is known to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities are the epitome of fitness. Many fitness-conscious actors have been sharing their daily workout routine on social media to inspire fans to stay fit and happy during the lockdown. Kareena Kapoor Khan is considered to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Like several other celebrities, Kareena also swears by yoga to remain fit and fabulous. The actress kickstarts her workout with suryanamaskars, according to her yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria.

The trainer has shared a throwback video of the actress doing suryanamaskars on Instagram. The clip was apparently captured before the novel coronavirus crisis. Rupal wrote in the caption that she used to make Kareena do dozens of suryanamaskars before her high-intensity training sessions. Here's the video she shared:

THE RIGHT WAY TO DO SURYANAMASKARS

Suryanamaskar or Sun Salutation involves 12 steps that offer a brilliant cardiovascular workout. This yoga routine has many scientifically proven health benefits like, it improves blood circulation, promote weight loss, reduces flat feet, relieves sciatica, helps develop muscles and core strength, and more. However, you can get the benefits of suryanamaskar only if it is done correctly and systematically. Here are some common mistakes and how to do it right.

Skipping warm up

For beginners, it is important to begin with a light warm up with the cycles such as some gentle stretches and joint rotation. After completing your cycles, end the session with some relaxing stretches. However, if you’re a pro at performing suryanamaskars and have a flexible body, you may skip the warm up and directly start with the cycles.

Focusing too much on numbers than the technique

One they get familiar with the poses; many people tend to focus on increasing numbers rather than the technique. Remember 12 cycles done in a proper manner are more effective than doing 100 steps incorrectly. Try to improve your posture as you work on increasing the numbers.

Performing all the cycles in one go

You don’t need to do all the cycles in one go, it is absolutely OK to take a break in between. If you’re doing it because of fear of losing momentum, you should know that creating momentum is not so important in the sequence.

Skipping the namaskar step

After completing the 12 postures, one has return to the namaskar pose and then start the cycle again. But many people skip the namaskar step. Make sure you don’t make this mistake.

Imperfect postures

Many make alignment errors in performing suryanamaskars. Wrong yoga poses may cause serious injuries, so every posture has to be done perfectly. Be careful while transitioning from plank to cobra. When you’re in cobra pose, you don’t have to create the deepest arch. Slowly arch your neck backward, don’t rush. Each step of suryanamaskars should be done correctly to get the benefits.

Not paying attention to breathing

Breathing is crucial in any workout technique, and even more in yoga. While performing suryanamaskar, it is extremely important to maintain coordination between your breathing and every posture. Ignoring the breathing cuts down its benefits immensely.