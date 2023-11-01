Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Major Midweek Fitness Goals In New Video

"Kareena's consistent grit and determination to be her best at every yoga asana and push her limits to get better and stronger, makes her the powerhouse she is," her trainer said.

The week seems long, you feel distracted and lazy, the work is piling up, pollution is bogging you down. Amid all this, it may seem difficult to find the motivation to head to the gym, or even find the time to do exercises at home. But, that should not be the case, especially if you are into physical activities and take fitness seriously.

While taking a day off is all right, it should not become a habit in the winter months, when one is already feeling lazy because of the weather.

In case you are looking for fitness motivation, here is Kareena Kapoor Khan driving away your midweek blues. The actor's yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani -- who also works closely with many other Bollywood celebrities -- shared a video on Instagram, wherein Kareena was seen doing many stretching and weight exercises in the familiar set-up of her balcony. Husband Saif Ali Khan was seen idling in the background.

Dressed in black sports bra and a pair of neon pink stretchy pants, Kareena was seen with her numero uno prop -- her green yoga mat. The 'Jaane Jaan' star did shoulder stands and other stretches, wherein she raised and brought her legs all the back while resting her upper body on the floor, her hands interlocked.

In another instance, Kareena was seen resting her spine on a yoga wheel. Later, she worked her thigh muscles by balancing a weight on them, squatting, and also doing the humble warrior pose, Baddha Virabhadrasana.

Kareena also jumped on a mini trampoline, and later did the Kapalbhati Pranayama.

In the caption accompanying the video, her trainer wrote: "[Kareena's] consistent grit and determination to be her best at every yoga asana and push her limits to get better and stronger, makes her the powerhouse she is."

We couldn't agree more!