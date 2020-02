Kangana also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas in the pipeline, in which she will play an Air Force pilot.

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut is playing late political leader Jayalalithaa in a new movie called Thalaivi. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi will portray Jayalalithaa’s journey as a stellar actress which was followed by a powerful political career. The film will shed light on the lesser known aspects of her life.

Today on the occasion of 72nd birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa, the makers of Thalaivi released a new look from the film. In the new picture, Kangana is seen dressed as Jayalalithaa and she looks like an alter ego of the late politician. Kangana has done justice to whatever roles she plays onscreen. The actress was last seen in sports drama ‘Panga’, where she flaunted a toned body and she looked not less than any athletes.

Kangana also has Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas in the pipeline, in which she will play an Air Force pilot. But how she manages to fit into all these different looks? What is the secret behind Kangana’s fit and toned body?

Kangana’s fitness secret revealed

You know Kangana as a brilliant actress and winner of many national awards. But what you didn’t know is that the queen of Bollywood is a fitness freak too. The Manikarnika actress follows a strict fitness and diet regime to maintain her toned body. Here’s the diet and workout schedule she follows to maintain her stunning body.

Diet: Kangana believes in healthy eating

The actress is a vegetarian by choice. Her daily diet consists of a lot of nutritious food. Oily food doesn’t make into her food list. Perhaps she knows it can lead to weight gain.

Her breakfast menu consists of a bowl of daliya or a bowl of whole grain cereal. Daliya is rich in fibre and helps in keeping the cholesterol level of the body in control. Whole grain cereal is also high in fibre and helps the actress stay active all day.

Kangana snacks on fresh fruits in between meals. She also drinks protein shake to meet the body’s protein requirement. Her afternoon meal includes a bowl of salad, some rice and roti along with dal and boiled vegetables. Kangana belives in eating light dinner. Her dinner menu usually consists of a bowl of vegetable soup, some boiled vegetables, and a salad.

Workouts: Kangana also swears by Yoga

Kangana does yoga for 45 minutes daily for flexibility. She hits the gym five days a week. Her workout regime includes weight training, strength training, and cardio. To keep her body hydrated, Kangana drinks 10 to 12 glasses of water in a day.