3 simple exercises which will help you burn those extra calories.

Kangana Ranaut has set a goal for herself which will inspire you to get on your feet. Yes, the 32-year-old actress, who gained 20 kg for her Thalaivi role, is now all set to lose the weight for her upcoming films Tejas and Dhaakad. Recently, the actress’ team shared a video on Instagram where Kangana is seen standing on a weighing scale which says 70.3 kg. The caption on the video read, “… Kangana Ranaut has 2 months in hand and 20 tough kilos to lose for her fierce character in Dhaakad! Here’s to her ambitious, goal-oriented, and perfectionist spirit.”

Well, if she has begun her weight loss journey, why can’t you? You don’t even need to hit the gym to lose weight. Here are 3 simple exercises that you can do at home.

Plank

Plank is one of the most basic exercises that you can do to stay in shape. It also has quite a few benefits like strengthening your core, improves balance, etc.

How to do it

Get down in a way that your hands and balls of feet are touching the floor.

Ensure that your body is straight, and your hands are underneath your shoulders.

Keep your abs tight and belly button sucked in.

Jumping Jacks

Jumping Jacks are one of the best cardio workouts that are very effective in losing fat from the body.

How to do it

Stand with your back straight and stomach tight, keep your feet together.

Now jump and open your feet wide.

At the same time lift your arms overhead.

Jump again and come back to the starting position.

Skipping

We all are familiar with skipping which is a form of cardio exercise that can easily burn 300-400 calories in 45 minutes depending on your weight.

How to do it

Stand with your back straight and stomach tight.

Keep your feet together.

Now jump off the ground a few inches letting the rope pass under your feet and bring it back up.

So, guys do try these three simple exercises regularly and let us know in the comments about your weight loss.