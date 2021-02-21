Amidst the pandemic, we all missed out on fun and fitness. It is time to get back to physical activity with some sport or fitness regime. If you haven’t figured out where to start, take some inspiration from Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was seen playing a game of badminton on the sets of their new upcoming movie, Phone Booth. Katrina took to Instagram to share the video captioned, “A very professional-looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in. Ishaan Khatter did get to play! Siddhant Chaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand, which definitely was not the case.” However, the “professional game of badminton” between her and the Gully Boy star soon turned competitive, but fun. Also Read - Why you should incorporate aerobic exercise into your routine?

Despite their busy schedule, actors always find the time to work out one way or another. If your busy schedule is taking a toll on your health, you can opt for a fun sport activity that will keep you fit and diseases at bay. Plus, being healthy makes you productive, creative and improves your performance. With that said, if you too are struggling with finding ways to stay fit, you might want to try badminton.

Take Cues From Katrina Kaif And Siddhant Chaturvedi Playing Badminton To Stay Fit

One of the most popular sports in the world, Badminton is played by many people across the world. According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF), Racquet Games, recreational badminton can raise players’ heart rates to 80-85 per cent of their maximum heart rate, which is significantly higher than the 68-70 per cent of tennis. Here are the other benefits of playing badminton that you should know.

Badminton For Heart Diseases

One of the important benefits of playing badminton is that it strengthens the heart muscles and reduces the risk of blood vessels, thereby alleviating the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Studies have shown that regular play can keep your heart healthy by managing blood pressure and limiting the risk of blood vessels clogging.

Badminton For Weight Loss

Are you someone trying to lose weight, but looking for a fun way to shed extra kilos? Badminton is the name of the game for you. According to BWF, badminton involves running, lunging, diving, and hitting elements, which can help you burn fat at approximately 450 calories per hour. Combined with a balanced diet, playing badminton regularly can help with weight loss by boosting your metabolism.

It Builds Speed, Strength And Agility

According to BWF and Research in Kinesiology, badminton helps develop coordination of movements and basic physical qualities like speed, endurance, resilience, and agility.

Badminton For Diabetes

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that causes high blood sugar, also called blood glucose levels. Blood glucose is your main source of energy and comes from the food you eat. A team of researchers at the University of Copenhagen found that badminton can reduce your risk for many health problems, such as diabetes and obesity.

It Encourages Positive Attitude

Since badminton promotes physical fitness, it has mental benefits as well. When you exercise, your body release endorphins – feel-good neurotransmitters – which helps improve mood and sleep.