Just 90 minutes of strength training weekly could boost longevity and lower disease risk: Study

A new study suggests that just 90 minutes of strength training per week may help improve longevity and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

The majority of people feel they must log hours on the elliptical, in the gym, and other activities to be healthy and to live longer. However, new research based on weight training suggests that only 90 minutes of weight training per week could yield benefits for longevity and decrease risk for several chronic diseases.

Strength or resistance training refers to activities like weight lifting, push ups, squats, resistance band workouts or body weight activities. These activities build muscle strength, good balance and maintain overall health in the elderly.

What Does The Research Say?

A new study has been published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine that looked at the health data of almost 150,000 men and women aged 30-plus over a 30-year period. Those who strength trained 90 120 minutes per week were found to have a reduced risk of early death over those who didn't strength train at all.

The researchers found this weekly amount of strength training was associated with:

13% lower risk of death from all causes

19% lower risk of death from heart disease

27% lower risk of death from neurological diseases

Interestingly, researchers also commented that there was no significant difference in longevity benefits between greater than 120 minutes weekly and doing more. Therefore, it is advised that moderate and regular exercise is more important than excessive hours of exercise with moderate and regular exercise.

Why Strength Training Matters For Healthy Ageing?

There is a natural decline in bone density and muscular mass with age. This is known as 'sarcopenia' and may make someone more likely to fall, become weak and lose independence.

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Strength training will help this muscle loss to slow down and improve the muscle mass, bone density, mobility and balance. It additionally aids in the management of the metabolism and bloodsugar level.

Resistance exercise may also help decrease inflammation in the body and get the body's brain healthy by boosting release of beneficial proteins and hormones, health experts say.

WHO And CDC Recommendations

Adults should engage in muscle strengthening exercises that involve at least two days muscle groups per week, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO also believes that "any physical activity is better than none."

Adopting a regular exercise routine can also help you have a healthy heart, healthy bones, lower risk of Type 2 Diabetes, decreased stress and falls in older adults, says the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

You Don't Need a Gym Membership

Strength training exercises don't have to use a lot of weights or equipment at the gym. At home simple exercises such as lunges, squats, planks, push ups or fitness with resistance bands can also prove successful.

The experts say it is best to go slow and steady. In fact, 20-30 minutes of strength training three times a week can have long term health benefits.

When strength training is done in combination with consistent walking, eating healthy foods and managing stress, as well as a good night's sleep, it can be an essential component of a healthy lifestyle and healthy ageing.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.