Just 22 Minutes Are Needed To Reduce Prolonged Sitting's Mortality Risk

Take that brisk walk, do a home workout, or enjoy a dance session.

Just 22 minutes of daily physical activity can make a significant difference in reducing mortality risk, providing motivation for all of us to prioritize our health.

Prolonged sitting has often been linked with increased mortality. It is the most common reason for some chronic diseases and people still don't have any idea about it. But do you know that sparing just 22 minutes can save your life? Yes, you heard it right. In this fast-paced world, most people spend their time sitting without taking breaks but doing physical activities can make a difference. According to research published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine, 22 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity per day may reduce your risk of dying from a sedentary lifestyle. The research included participants who were 50 or older. The study gathered data using hip accelerometers to distinguish between periods of sedentary behavior and physical activity. It aimed to determine how daily activity affects mortality risk, especially for individuals with extended sedentary hours.

Here Are Some Essential Findings From The Study

The researchers discovered that even for individuals who were sedentary for 12 hours or more each day, reaching the 22-minute daily activity threshold was associated with the elimination of mortality risk. Even for those who didn't quite reach the 22-minute mark, some moderate to vigorous activity resulted in a drop in mortality rates. For instance, individuals engaging in just 10 minutes of activity while being sedentary for six hours a day still experienced a 32% reduction in mortality risk. While the research initially focused on older adults, experts believe that these findings hold importance for individuals of all age groups. The study emphasizes the necessity of building muscle strength and cardiovascular health from a young age to maintain physical activity and health into later years. The study categorizes activities as moderate or vigorous. Examples of moderate activities include brisk walking and using a power mower, while vigorous activities encompass hiking or playing a game of basketball.

Here Are Some Types Of Physical Activity You Can Consider!

Brisk Walking: A simple walk can do wonders for your health. Whether it's during your lunch break or after dinner, a brisk walk for 22 minutes can make a significant difference. Home Workouts: You don't need a gym membership to exercise. There are countless home workout routines available online that require minimal or no equipment. Cycling: Riding a bicycle is not only a fantastic mode of transportation but also a great way to stay active. Dance: Whether you join a dance class or simply groove to your favorite tunes at home, dancing is an enjoyable form of exercise. Gardening: Tending to your garden is a productive and physically engaging activity that can be highly therapeutic. Sports: Engaging in a sports activity like tennis, badminton, or even playing catch with your kids can be a fun way to get your daily exercise.

The Importance Of Consistency

It is important to be consistent in achieving any goal. Even if the study suggests that just 22 minutes is enough to reduce the risk of mortality from prolonged sitting, it's necessary to follow a schedule and exercise every day. Incorporating physical activity into your daily life should become a habit rather than an occasional occurrence.