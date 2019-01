Participating in marathons, cyclothons and walkathons has become the latest trend with a lot of fitness freaks. With many fitness enthusiasts, athletes and people of all age groups participating in long and short distance events, numbers of participation platforms have also significantly increased. While most participants in such events are equipped with the right knowledge and train much before the event, others seldom have any training or guidance, thereby upping their risk of injury. Here are a few tips from Dr Brajesh Kumar Kunwar, Interventional Cardiologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi – A Fortis Network Hospital & Rajeswari Shetty, HOD-Dietetics, S.L Raheja Hospital, Mahim, one must follow to have an injury-free ‘thon’:

DO NOT TAKE IT SLUGGISHLY: One should not go from zero to high-intensity workout; give your body time to progress gradually rather than diving straight into a steep curve. Running a marathon is an extreme form of workout; it is recommended that people who are aiming to participate should build up a substantial amount of running experience prior to tackling one for the first time, including running short distance races.

CONSULTANT WITH YOUR DOCTOR: It is always recommended that one must inform your doctor that you plan to train for and run a marathon. If there are any health apprehensions you need to be aware of, a doctor should be able to let you know and provide advice. You should seek medical clearance before beginning training, in case you have a health condition that might make training unsafe. Some people may have a genetic leaning to heart disease or cardiac arrest; it is advisable to undergo an ECG before training for a marathon. Do not ignore the signs such as chest pain, palpitations, dizziness and shortness of breath during training. If you experience either one of these, immediately consult your doctor.

TAKE CARE OF WHAT YOU ARE EATING: Running a marathon requires a systemic approach towards training and nutrition. Eat a small snack that is rich in carbohydrates, with a moderate amount of protein and a small amount of fats. Running on an empty stomach is not advisable as it may cause dehydration, gastrointestinal distress; it may also reduce your endurance and leave you fatigued. More calorie consumption during marathon training is important, as it helps maintain your muscle Protein, maintain your sugar levels, and helps you feel fuller for longer.

WHAT TYPE OF EXERCISES IS A MUST?

Before participation in long marathons, one should be doing endurance exercises like jogging swimming and skipping.

PEOPLE WHO SHOULD NOT PARTICIPATE AT ALL: Sudden participation in an aggressive marathon can sometimes be detrimental. Unevaluated person or person with known heart disease should avoid participation. People with the following risk factors must undergo thorough medical before participation:

• Diabetes

• Hypertension

• High cholesterol

• Smoking

• History of sudden death in the family

• Strong family history of heart disease

People who have the following symptoms should get checked by a cardiologist before participation: Breathlessness

• Chest pain or heaviness

• Swelling over body

• Recurrent giddiness or early fatigue