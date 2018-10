Jogging is an excellent way to stay fit. This low-impact slow run has several health benefits, it decreases the risk of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, depression, and anxiety. It also increases your productivity and stamina. So, if you start jogging from tomorrow then it can be the best decision of your life. But there are few things which you need to keep in mind before starting the slow run workout.

#1 You must set a daily or weekly goal for yourself. On a piece of paper jot down your goal. The set goal will keep you motivated and focused. And very soon you will be able to run long distances without feeling out of breath or weak.

#2 When it comes to starting any type of exercise warm-up is extremely important. When you jog your muscles undergo constant contraction and relaxation. You can get muscle cramps and may not be able to walk or jog properly unless you prep your muscles.

#3 To wear the right shoes is the next most important thing. Shoes help to protect your feet and bones from the impact they experience when you jog. Try to wear comfortable training or running shoes. If you need orthopaedic shoes for jogging then talk to an orthopaedic doctor.

#4 Start slowly by walking first and then after 30 seconds increase your walking pace. You should be brisk walking by the end of 60 seconds. Then, start jogging at a slow pace. It will prevent you from burning out quickly. You will be able to jog for a long distance easily, which, in turn, will make you fitter and healthier quickly.

#5 Breathing is the most important part of jogging. You will not be able to pump enough oxygen into your cells unless you breathe at a particular rhythm. Try to count your steps and breathe in and out. Also, start breathing in through the nose and exhaling with force through your mouth when you are almost fatigued and feel like giving up.