Japanese Exercises: Can They Help You Burn Belly Fat?

People from Japan are very particular about their lifestyle and take their health and fitness very seriously. Get inspired by their lifestyle and try these Japanese exercises.

People from Japan are famous for being very particular about their lifestyle. The worldwide renowned knowledge about them is that they take their health and fitness very seriously. They are disciplined and follow a proper routine every single day starting from eating a healthy diet and keeping themselves physically active.

We all know how important it is to be disciplined and in routine every single day. It is ok if you falter once or twice a day but do not let it become a major part of your life. A bad routine and a bad diet can lead to health issues, can cause sleep problems and mental health problems. The Japanese people are way ahead of everyone in this case.

Here are some exercises that they do to burn belly fat and you can it too!

Roll Ups

Roll ups are a modified version of sit-ups. To perform this exercise all you have to do is lie down on a yoga mat with your hands behind your head. You can also use a towel to elevate your head a little bit. That is it, the next step is to perform sit ups. This increases your core strength, reduces that pesky tummy fat and increases flexibility.

Towel Swings

Towel swings are a very famous Japanese exercise designed to increase your core strength and lose belly fat faster than you can imagine.

Lunges Toe Touch

This is a very simple but effective exercise. This targets all your problems areas like your stomach, your hamstring muscles, your waist, your hip joints and your abs.

Ball Twist

This particular exercise targets balance, flexibility and coordination. To do this e4xercise, you will need a medicine ball. Lay down on a yoga mat or sit straight and hold the medicine ball against your chest. If perfected, this exercise can target your belly, core muscles and overall body strength.

Reverse Crunches

You may have already heard of reverse crunches. This exercise too targets your belly, waist and abs. Practice this regularly and you will see the difference.

